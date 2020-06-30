Jamaal Bowman Goes Full Reparations After Claiming Decisive Victory Against Corporate DNC Swamp

Written by Dana Sanchez

Jamaal Bowman goes full reparations after claiming a decisive victory against the corporate DNC swamp. He’s calling for truth, reconciliation and Reconstruction. Jamaal Bowman speaks at his primary-night party, June. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez). Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., arrives for a House Democratic Caucus meeting, Dec. 17, 2019, on impeachment against Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., at the Capitol, Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-NY, at a Queens Democratic party town hall for 2020 presidential candidates, May 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews).

Jamaal Bowman has claimed victory over 16-term New York Rep. Eliot Engel in the Democratic Party primary and is wasting no time in calling for reparations for slavery.

With absentee ballots still uncounted, Bowman secured more than 60 percent of the in-person vote in New York’s 16th congressional district, which goes from Westchester to the Bronx. Absentee ballots can be received in New York up to June 30, postmarked by June 23.

A former middle school principal, Bowman leads by more than 25 percent.

“We were promised 40 acres and a mule in 1865. Instead we received over a century more of oppression and exploitation. We must complete the project of Reconstruction by creating a truth and reconciliation commission and delivering reparations,” Bowman tweeted five days after the June 23 primary.

The Congressional Black Caucus endorsed Engel over Bowman just days before the George Floyd protests broke out. They did so despite “Engel’s woeful indifference to the particular hardship endured by his Black constituents during the coronavirus outbreak, and the exceptional economic challenges they currently endure in the aftermath,” The American Prospect reported.

Bowman was endorsed by senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Engel’s campaign said Bowman’s victory announcement was premature and undermined the democratic process. “Congressman Engel strongly believes that every absentee ballot should be counted, especially during this pandemic,” an Engel campaign statement said. “In the meantime, the Congressman will continue his work for the people of the Bronx and Westchester.”

The morning after the June 23 primary, Bowman released a emailed statement saying, “I’m a Black man who was raised by a single mother in a housing project. That story doesn’t usually end in Congress. But today, that 11-year old boy who was beaten by police is about to be your next Representative.”

Bowman talked about his Reconstruction agenda on his campaign website. Reconstruction after the Civil War of 1861-to-1865 sought to establish the social, economic, and political rights that a genuine multiracial democracy requires, Bowman said. Instead, “each step forward was met with backlash. White supremacists, having lost the Civil War, wielded violence and terror to end the work of Reconstruction.”

Reconstruction is far from finished, Bowman said, “so the work continues today. We are heartbroken that decade-after-decade, century-after-century, we witness our brothers and sisters robbed of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness … It’s time for us to complete the work of Reconstruction and give birth to a new America that belongs to all of us.”

Bowman is calling for a proposal for reparations to rectify the harm caused by the U.S. government.

“We must reconcile with our history by establishing a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate, document, and assess the federal government’s role in America’s history of racism,” he wrote. ” … a federal investigation and commission modeled on the transitional justice approach in Germany, South Africa, and Rwanda.”

