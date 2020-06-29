Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Monday 06.29.2020

Lawyer: Black Hollywood Needs To Hire Black Agents And Lawyers Before Crying About Inequality

Hollywood lawyer Jaia Thomas feels the onus is on Black talent to demand more representation by Black people in the industry. Once they start demanding this, the industry will be forced to respond.

Artist Noname Goes After Beyoncé And Black Celebrities For Exploiting The Black Struggle With Capitalism

Noname has experienced the wrath of the Beyhive after mentioning Beyoncé in a tweet, Uproxx reported.

Adeyemi Ajao’s VC Firm Base10 Partners Doubles Size Of Latest Fund To $250M

The venture capital world is known for being mainly white and male, but a VC firm named Base10 Partners is out to change all that. Managing partners Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian are going down unpaved roads to find investments outside of Silicon Valley venture firms and they have announced a major move.

Facebook Stock Plunges After More Big Advertisers Pull Out, NYU Professor Says Zuckerberg Has Institutionalized Sociopathy

Facebook has been under pressure since refusing to take down posts by President Donald Trump seen as misleading and aimed at disenfranchising Black voters and silencing Black voices.

5 Things To Know About Lifestyle Inflation

Lifestyle inflation, also known as lifestyle creep, is the never-ending pursuit of more stuff. It can happen when your income increases due to a raise or windfall, and your spending increases along with your income.