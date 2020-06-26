Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Friday 06.26.2020

Seattle-Area Labor Group Expels Police Union, Citing Unaddressed Racism

Seattle has seen weeks of protests since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best promised city residents that the police wouldn’t use tear gas against protesters, but officers did so anyway, The Hill reported. The police are prohibited from using tear gas, pepper spray and other devices for crowd control.

Trump Accuses BLM Leader Of Treason For Threatening To Burn Down The System And Replace It

The Black Lives Matter movement has been at the center of protests still sweeping across the country as protesters demand not only police reform but also for the U.S. to finally address the systemic racism that plagues the country.

#Floriduh Is Trending And DeSantis Is Being Called On To Resign: I Promise We’re Not All Crazy!

Yesterday I woke up and saw that #Floriduh was trending. Then I noticed, right below it in the trending list was the hashtag #DeSantisResign. Yep, Florida’s governor was trending too. Once again, my home state was in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Complex Media Called Out for Treatment of Black Women Employees and Culture Vulture-ism

In an open letter to Complex on Twitter, former employee Tiffany Wines detailed a toxic company culture that demeaned and harmed Black women.

Howard Prof. Bill Spriggs To Economists: Deficiencies Are With Systemic U.S. Policies, Not Black America

A Howard University economics professor is calling on his profession to reexamine how it views Black people and the country’s economic issues.