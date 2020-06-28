ASCAP Launches Internships For HBCU Students

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Five HBCU students interested in working in the music industry will have the opportunity to do a paid summer internship at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). The organization announced the new program on Juneteenth.

“We have a responsibility to seek to nurture talent and empower the next generation of Black leaders in the music business, just as we do on the creative side,” Nicole George-Middleton, ASCAP’s senior VP of rhythm & soul, said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide experience within ASCAP and to help our interns connect with the larger industry as they pursue their careers.”

Created specifically for students attending historically Black colleges and universities, the program will initially be open to students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Howard University and Bennett College, according to the announcement.

Interns will work remotely for two months, July and August, in various departments including: global technology solutions, marketing and communications, membership, events, licensing, finance, international affairs and data strategy.

“This program is a natural extension of ASCAP’s ongoing work to create and evolve a culture of inclusion and belonging that reflects and serves the incredible diversity of our ASCAP membership,” ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews said in a statement. “By creating a new pipeline for college students to gain music industry work experience, we hope to provide meaningful mentorships and opportunities to new generations of Black leaders who will influence the future of the music business.”

The deadline to apply is Monday, June 29. Students must speak with the career services office at their respective institutions to get an application.

