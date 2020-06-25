Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Indiana Nurse Fired After Rant Slamming George Floyd And ‘Black Privilege’ Goes Viral

An online rant about George Floyd and “Black privilege” cost a nurse from Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne her job after she decided to post a video on Facebook saying Black people are shielded and get special privileges, Raw Story reported.

Black Baton Rouge Community Advocate Calls Out Board Member Shopping Online During Debate On Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee

A Louisiana school board member is getting national attention for a choice she made to do her online shopping during a debate on changing the name of a school named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Hajj Pilgrimage Is Canceled Due To Covid-19, 2.5 Million Devout Muslims’ Hopes Dashed

Many of the devout save all their lives to make the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims, for the hajj — an obligation and sacred milestone for believers.

LeBron James Receives $100 Million to Grow Media Empire

Despite being one of the greatest NBA ballers in history, LeBron James does not play when it comes to doing smart business and uplifting Black people. Now the three-time NBA champion has received $100 million-dollars in investments to change a different game – media.

Should Companies Pay Reparations For Slavery?

As the debate over reparations heats up, some of the first institutions to act on the issue have been companies and universities. This brings up a number of questions: Should companies pay reparations for slavery? What is the legal position when it comes to slavery reparations for corporations?