#Floriduh Is Trending And DeSantis Is Being Called On To Resign: I Promise We're Not All Crazy!

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Yesterday I woke up and saw that #Floriduh was trending, but I promise we’re not all crazy! Please don’t paint us all with the same brush. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he arrives for a news conference at the Urban League of Broward County, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Yesterday I woke up and saw that #Floriduh was trending. Then I noticed, right below it in the trending list was the hashtag #DeSantisResign. Yep, Florida’s governor was trending too. Once again, my home state was in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

As a Miami native, I braced myself as I prepared to find out which “Florida Man” (besides Gov. Ron DeSantis) had struck this time. Imagine how I clutched my pearls when I saw the current culprits weren’t just one, but several women in Palm Beach County who had the audacity to be angry that the county commission mandated mask-wearing amid a record uptick in the state’s coronavirus cases.

“You literally cannot mandate somebody to wear a mask knowing that that mask is killing people. It literally is killing people,” one woman said after the county commission meeting. “We the people are waking up and we know what citizen’s arrest is because citizen’s arrests are already happening, okay; and every single one of you that are obeying the devil’s laws are going to be arrested; and you doctor are going to be arrested for crimes against humanity.”

“The problem with humanity today is ignorance, arrogance, and apathy … Keep listening to the TV brainwashing you from birth,” said another.

“And they want to throw God’s wonderful breathing system out the door. You’re all turning your backs on it,” said a third woman.

A fourth woman challenged the doctor’s education and intelligence concerning the matter.

"You literally cannot mandate somebody to wear a mask knowing that that mask is killing people … we know what citizen's arrest is" — these rants from a Palm Beach County meeting are among the nuttiest I've heard pic.twitter.com/ky5lXFon1M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2020

Let’s be honest. The ridiculous responses given by these women in response to the Palm Beach County Commission passing a mask mandate merited the world’s side eye. With a reported record 9,000 new daily cases, Florida has a problem, to put it lightly.

As far as DeSantis, you get what you vote for! I supported Andrew Gillum in the gubernatorial race. Judge all you want about his perceived personal indiscretions from that less-than-stellar moment on South Beach (nobody is perfect), but I’m positive if Gillum were in office, he wouldn’t be adding to the risk of Floridians’ lives by trying to appease Trump.

I took a deep sigh as I watched another worldwide “L” regarding my home state and the roasting we received on social media.

THE BACKLASH WAS JUSTIFIABLE, BUT I PROMISE YOU, WE’RE NOT ALL CRAZY!

I, and many of my fellow Floridians, have been doing our diligence to follow the science and social distancing guidelines. We’ve also been encouraging those who haven’t to do so.

As cases surge due to a premature reopening of the economy, I’ve even placed myself back on a self-imposed quarantine after I had to take a mandatory trip out of state.

My anxiety and germophobia were on 100. I drove instead of flying, went and got my rental car steam-cleaned and sanitized, took my own cleaning and disinfecting products to the hotel and stayed strapped with my mask, hand sanitizer and wipes, etc. at all times.

Newsflash: These are things I do even when I don’t have to travel and …

I AM NOT AN ANOMALY.

Floridians tend to get a bad rap because of residents like the women at the Palm Beach Commission meeting, but I’ll say again, we’re not all riding the insane train.

Just shows you how ignorant the entire state is, and mind you I live here. I left Miami for Orlando for a marked improvement. — Just Say No To Klan GOP (@GOPKlanSucks1) June 26, 2020

Just like the statements “All white people are racists” and “All Black people are criminals” are grossly unfounded, so is “All Floridians are idiots.” I didn’t make it to where I am in life by being stupid. And I can furnish you with a long list of Floridians who could run circles around the most intelligent people in the world.

Also, if we really want to go there, I know some people from out of state who traveled to Florida to get to our beaches. I understand the need for a beach outing. Heck, I took one recently myself. The difference is, many of those from out of town didn’t wear masks, nor did they follow social distancing guidelines like my family and I did when we went out.

I mean, yeah. I hate ol' DeSantis, too. Total waste of skin. But him going "We're open, c'mon in!" doesn't mean people have to. Buuut… That's what they're doing! — Tully 🏳️‍🌈 (@TullyGorm) June 25, 2020

My disappointment in the overarching stereotype of Floridians as stupid and ignorant is even more magnified this time because, while out of town, I was able to view the news reports about DeSantis’ lack of leadership on covid-19 and those who continue to defy expert advice. I could see how terrible we look to those from the outside looking in.

It isn’t a pretty picture, but I beg you, please don’t paint us all with the same brush. I’m from South Florida specifically, so I know firsthand that many of our local officials are doing their diligence to stop the spread.

Miami had already passed a mask mandate before Palm Beach County and some cities and counties have halted the next phases of re-openings out of an abundance of caution.

Since sensible Floridians don’t seem to make national news very often, I felt compelled to speak up for us. Many Floridians are smart, we are being careful and we are taking covid-19 seriously. We are also concerned about our neighbors and doing our best not to exacerbate the problem. Don’t blame us all for the sins of some.

My name is Isheka Harrison. I’m a Floridian and I approve this message.

Some of us Floridians are not Trumpsters and, therefore, we aren't stupid. I have been staying home as much as possible and wearing my mask whenever I go out. PLEASE do not lump me in with the #Floriduh idiots. #DeSantisResign pic.twitter.com/yJ2crl2hSU — Jen (@JenTusch) June 25, 2020

Agree because the non nutso people don't bring ratings, or views 🤷‍♀️ — 🦋Kadence (@Kandy_kanegrl) June 25, 2020

Another Floridian here. ALWAYS masked when out. A.L.W.A.Y.S. Often cover hair too so it doesn’t scoop up virus like a damn fishnet catching fish. Also immunosuppressed living with a 92-year-old, so PUT ON A DAMN FACE MASK‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/jI9NHEM7Zn — Annabeth #MaskUpDammit Amerine (@WarmGingerTea) June 25, 2020

I know this for a fact – state agencies involved at hiding illness – not testing and told to lie – my sis bf was told to lie by probation office while declining to get him a test – he was severely ill for weeks. As was my sister – Orlando – 2 mo ago. — CarrieM🦋☺🧩❤️🌈🌻🌝#proudnana (@mitchell_happy) June 25, 2020