Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Tuesday 06.23.2020

Dave Chappelle: Black Celebrities Don’t Need to Say Anything, Let The Streets Do The Talking

In his first show in almost three months, Dave Chappelle did what he does best – make people think about social issues through his raw, uncut comedy. During his set, Chappelle said celebrities needed to stay silent and let the streets do the talking amid unprecedented protests against racism and police brutality.

Demand For Reparations Scholarship Heats Up, Dr. Sandy Darity’s Book Sells Out On Amazon. Here’s Where You Can Find Books

The rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the police murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks have more and more people discussing reparations. Interested folks are turning to the works of longtime reparations activist Prof. William “Sandy” Darity. So much so his book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations For Black Americans In The Twenty-First Century” temporarily sold out on Amazon.

Lori Lightfoot, Mayor Of Chicago: Don’t Defund Police Because Black Cops Would Lose Good Jobs

Across the country, cities have been announcing they are defunding their police departments, but not in Chicago. Defunding the police would hurt the careers and economic status of Black police officers, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Despite calls from George Floyd protesters to de-fund the city’s police department and shift the money to social services, Lightfoot said she has no plans to do so.

Dr. Jared Ball: Principles Of Slavery Are Still At The Core Of U.S. Socio-Economic Order

Slavery has never really been abolished in the U.S. and the police murder of George Floyd shows that its principles and root beliefs are still very much in play, according to Prof. Jared A Ball, a professor of communication studies at Morgan State University.

Will Smith: There is An Assault on Black Fatherhood, Mothers Need to Make Room For Imperfect Fathers

During an emotional conversation with his wife, Jada Pickett Smith, Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith opened up about the “weight of parenting.” He also stood in the paint for his fellow Black fathers, saying women need to make room for them to be in their children’s lives despite their ”imperfections.”