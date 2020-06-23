Will Smith: There is An Assault on Black Fatherhood, Mothers Need to Make Room For Imperfect Fathers

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

73 SHARES Share Tweet

Willl Smith stood in the paint for Black fathers, saying women need to make room for them to be in their children’s lives despite their imperfections. In this photo. Trey Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 26th Annual EMA Awards at Warner Bros. Studio on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

During an emotional conversation with his wife, Jada Pickett Smith, Hollywood heavyweight Will Smith opened up about the “weight of parenting.” He also stood in the paint for his fellow Black fathers, saying women need to make room for them to be in their children’s lives despite their ”imperfections.”

“There’s a necessity that mothers make room for fathers,” Will said. ”Mothers have the kids. They’re yours. It’s hard, I can’t get them from you. … You own them. Those are your kids. They came from your body, they’re yours. I can’t father if you don’t make room for me and you don’t support me; and you have to make room for me in my imperfections. You can’t say you’re gonna make room for me if I get perfect because I’m not perfect and I’m not gon’ get perfect.”

Will and Jada had the conversation during a special Father’s Day Edition of the acclaimed Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1068231806926090

He made the aforementioned statements when Jada asked her husband how women could help men “feel better about their fathering.” He pointed out there were a few things that hindered progress in the area.

“I think there are a couple of cultural road blocks to fathering. In the Black community specifically, fathering has been somewhat assaulted and there have been historical and systemic hurdles to African-American fatherhood and attempts to dismantle it,” Will said.

Actor Will Smith yells back at fans while carrying his son Jaden, left, and daughter Willow as he arrives at the Kids’ Choice Awards, Saturday, April 1, 2006, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Intentional to state he wasn’t shifting the duty of Black men to be good fathers, Will encouraged them to do so.

”It’s a touchy area to talk about and I’m not relinquishing the responsibility. Let me say, first and foremost, if you have kids, take care of your kids, do whatever you have to do as a man to father your children,” Will said.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 72: Jamarlin Martin

Part 2. J. Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI, may not be around but his energy is present in new Black politics.FBI agents and informants were used to weaken Marcus Garvey, the Nation of Islam and the Black Panthers — in many cases for money and career advancement. How could this energy metastasize into the “New Blacks” politics in 2020? Jamarlin goes solo to discuss who is doing the trading and what is being traded to weaken the aggregate Black political position.

However, according to Will, Black mothers also have to do their part to help Black fathers fulfill their roles in the best way possible.

He added he’s experienced “both situations” and it felt “very true” for him that “motherhood is the doorway to successful fatherhood” because “The mother has to value fatherhood.”

Jada agreed with Will. So did men and women on Twitter.

Aight before anyone else asks why I used the word hotep, it's because people on twitter call any black person stating uncomfortable truths and unpopular opinions a hotep.



Also, this is a very popular talking point in the hotep community https://t.co/Qdz6IKExrF https://t.co/r2Ep6zznTr — Phella (@PhellaDaFam) June 22, 2020

I’m really glad he specified that men need to take care of their kids so there is t room for either side to misinterpret. As a single mother I totally agree with what he’s saying!!! You have to make room for the father to be a father! — eniwderhalel (@forthund3rkats) June 22, 2020

Everything Will Smith said was 100% true — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) June 22, 2020

“Motherhood is the doorway to successful fatherhood.” is a loaded statement but it’s true. While there are men who have full access to their children and still drop the ball, the access still has to be granted by the mother in MOST situations. — Butter (@SheaBeurre) June 22, 2020

I completely agree with what he said. Men can’t be fathers unless the mother makes room for it… otherwise we just here to the money. — A Man Has No Name 👁 (@the21psychonaut) June 22, 2020