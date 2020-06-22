Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Monday 06.22.2020

Muhammad Ali’s Son Says He Would’ve Hated Black Lives Matter

On the fourth anniversary of his death, Muhammad Ali Jr., Ali’s only biological son, said his father would have been upset at how the protests have turned to violence and looting following the police murder of George Floyd.

Swamp Conflicted: Congressional Black Caucus Endorses Clinton- And AIPAC-Linked Corporatist In New Jersey

The Congressional Black Caucus has endorsed Rep. Josh Gottheimer for re-election in New Jersey’s 5th district. This is the second time in recent weeks that the caucus has backed a pro-American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) candidate.

Cop Challenges Anti-Cop Protestors To Fight, Backs Down After People ‘Pull Up’

A man claiming to be a cop, “peace officer, fitness trainer” posted a video on Tik Tok under the name @darksonofkrypton calling out the George Floyd protesters and challenging them to a fight. When viewers asked for his location, DarkSonofKrypton changed his tone

Shares Of African-American Focused Harlem Bank Go Parabolic, Up Over 853% on “Buying Black” and “Buy The Block” Optimism

“Buying Black” is not a new concept, but the movement has been reinvigorated in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality after George Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As a result, a Harlem bank that focuses on serving Black Americans saw an immense increase in the purchase of its stock shares.

Aunt Jemima Brand To Change Name, Image ‘Based On A Racial Stereotype’

n the midst of very active Black Lives Matter (BLM) climate, The Quaker Oats Company has announced it will change the name and image of its popular “Aunt Jemima” brand. The 130-year-old brand made the announcement Wednesday, June 17, reported NBC News.