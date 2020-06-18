Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Thursday 06.18.2020

Lloyd’s Of London Says It Will Make Reparations For Slavery

One of the world’s largest insurance firms, Lloyd’s of London has agreed to pay reparations for slavery after its role in the slave trade was highlighted in an academic database, the Telegraph reported.

Trump: Colin Kaepernick Should Get Another Chance In The NFL

“If he deserves it, he should. If he has the playing ability. He started off great, and then he didn’t end up very great … as a player,” Trump told WABC TV’s Scott Thuman, who tweeted part of the conversation, The New York Post reported.

Philadelphia Defunds Police By $33 Million, Restores Funds For African American Museum

Amid nationwide protests and calls to defund the police, the Philadelphia City Council cut $33 million in funding from the city’s Police Department — about 4.3 percent of the city’s proposed 2021 cops budget.

To Repair What Has Been Broken: U.N. Human Rights Chief Calls For Reparations For Slavery

U.N. Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet has called for the U.S. to pay reparations. Bachelet urged countries to confront the legacy of slavery and colonialism through reparations and make amends for “centuries of violence and discrimination”.

Bankrupt Hertz Suspends $500M Stock Sale As SEC Questions Deal On Shares That ‘Could Ultimately Be Worthless’

Hertz suspended its plan to sell $500 million in common stock on Wednesday after the Securities and Exchange Commission questioned why the rental car company would sell shares that “could ultimately be worthless” to finance its operations during bankruptcy.