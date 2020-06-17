Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Rayshard Brooks Shooting

Written by Dana Sanchez

The Atlanta police officer who shot and killed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks outside a Wendy’s restaurant has been charged with felony murder. Rayshard Brooks and Garrett Rolfe are shown in body camera video footage released by police. Image: Atlanta Police Department

The Atlanta police officer who shot and killed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks outside a Wendy’s restaurant has been charged with felony murder, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Wednesday.

Garrett Rolfe, who was fired from his job, faces 11 criminal charges, CBS News reported.

Brooks never displayed any “aggressive behavior” toward the officers during the nearly 42-minute exchange with them and officers failed to provide “timely” medical attention to Brooks after he was shot, Howard told reporters on Wednesday.

A second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three charges, including aggravated assault for standing or stepping on Brooks’ shoulder after he was shot, Howard said. Brosnan is willing to be a witness for the state and testify against Rolfe, Howard added.

“No justice will ever” heal her broken family, Brooks’ wife, Tomika Miller, told ABC News. Brooks’ murder triggered new protests and an arson fire following the protests against the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Rolfe and Brosnan responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at a Wendy’s drive-thru, Brooks had fallen asleep in his vehicle. Police said he failed a sobriety test and struggled with police when they tried to cuff him.

Authorities said Brooks took a Taser away from an officer, ran away, and at one point, aimed the Taser at police before Rolfe shot him, according to CBS News.

An autopsy from the county medical examiner said Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and listed his cause of death as a homicide.

#BREAKING: DA Howard announces that he will issue warrants in the death of Rayshard Books. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/izwmSdUyF3 pic.twitter.com/OU1mdqeGsM — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 17, 2020