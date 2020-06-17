Best Stories Today

Wednesday 06.17.2020

10 Things To Know About Influential Economist Dr. Darrick Hamilton

One of the country’s leading economists, Dr. Darrick Hamilton focuses on examining racial wealth disparities and solutions. He has helped shape economic policy, advised members of Congress and advocated for reparations.

Sen. Tim Kaine Slams U.S. Slavery: U.S. Didn’t Inherit Slavery From Anybody, We Created It

Tim Kaine, the Democratic Senator from Virginia, has attracted a firestorm over his recent comments about slavery.

10 Of The Best Political Quotes From Reggae Legend Bob Marley

The legendary Bob Marley used his music to send important messages.

Buying The Block: Entrepreneurs Buy Entire Blocks In Houston’s 5th Ward To Revitalize, Bring In Black-Owned Businesses

Houston real estate broker Jay Bradley and developer Chris Senegal came up with a plan to renovate and revitalize blocks within Houston’s historic Fifth Ward.

Full Transcript: Serial Entrepreneur And Marketing Whiz Everette Taylor On GHOGH Podcast

In episode 23 of the GHOGH podcast, Jamarlin Martin talks to serial entrepreneur and marketing whiz, Everette Taylor, about building GrowthHackers, PopSocial and other companies.