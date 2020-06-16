Best Stories Today

Tuesday 06.16.2020

3 Hangings Of Black Men In A Week, Another Found Hanging From A Tree

The bodies of three Black men were found hanging from trees in just a week. Could they all be suicides, or was foul play involved? That’s what their families what to know.

Jim Clyburn And Congressional Black Caucus Side With Swamp Establishment, Endorse Eliot Engel Over Jamaal Bowman

Some are saying that House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus are taking the easy way by endorsing pro-Israel stalwart Eliot Engel over progressive challenger Jamaal Bowman in the tight New York primary race for a congressional seat.

8 Atlanta Officers Resign After Pressure To Stop Choking And Shooting Black Men

The Atlanta Police Department’s top cop, Police Chief Erika Shields, resigned a day after the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Eight other officers have also quit since June 1.

Full Transcript: Google Engineer Bria Sullivan On GHOGH Podcast

In episode 26 of the GHOGH podcast, Jamarlin Martin talks to Bria Sullivan, a trailblazing mobile-app developer, about her work at Google and how she is helping others get in the game.

Investor Peter Schiff: Some Form Of Reparations For Slavery Is Coming If Democrats Take Senate

Peter Schiff, the investor most famous for predicting that the collapse of the housing market in 2008 would lead to a global financial crisis, has made another prediction.

