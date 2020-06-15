Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Monday 06.15.2020

Rep. Bobby Rush: Chicago Police Union And KKK ‘Are Like Kissing, Hugging And Law-Breaking Cousins – Politico

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) isn’t mincing words about his opinion of the Chicago Police union.

Virginia Pastor Arrested After Calling Cops On White ‘Mob’ Threatening To Kill Him

Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy Carter has apologized to Pastor Leon K. McCray Sr., who described being arrested after calling 911 on the group who threatened to kill him after trying to dump a refrigerator on his property.

Anti-Black Heads Start To Roll In Corporate America, Powerful ABC Exec Barbara Fedida Pushed Out

The ABC News executive has been put on administrative leave while the network investigates claims of insensitive and racist remarks after HuffPost’s Yashar Ali investigated Fedida’s extensive history of insensitive and racist remarks.

10 Tips For Starting Your Own Online Course Business

The platform Teachable allows people to share their knowledge with others by making and selling online courses. An online space for students and teachers, Teachable published an extensive report about how entrepreneurs can make money sharing their knowledge.

Byron Allen And Comcast Settle Racial Discrimination Lawsuit, Set Deal For 3 Channels

Byron Allen, owner of the Weather Channel as well as several regional sports networks, has settled a long-running racial discrimination lawsuit with Comcast.