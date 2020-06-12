Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Friday 06.12.2020

Louisville Police Release Breonna Taylor Incident Report, List Injuries As ‘None’

The Louisville Metro Police Department has finally released the incident report from the night Breonna Taylor was killed by police who incorrectly entered her apartment on a no-knock search warrant. Problem is, the report is basically blank.

Ice Cube Takes Off On U.S: Black America Should Be Exempt From Paying Taxes, Our Bill Is Already Paid

The hip-hop mogul wants the IRS to exempt Black people from paying taxes.

Hollywood Writer Jas Waters’ Cause of Death Revealed

A day after we learned the devastating news that Hollywood writer Jas Waters died at age 39, her cause of death has been revealed.

‘We Have Given Our Lives’: Shirley Weber’s African-American Reparations Bill Passes California Assembly

California Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, a Democrat from San Diego who heads the Legislative Black caucus, has spent months pushing for a reparations bill to be considered by the California Assembly.

Y Combinator Partner And CEO Michael Seibel Named To Reddit’s Board Of Directors

Seibel will be the first Black board member at Reddit, a news aggregation and content-rating social media site that was valued at $3 billion in its last funding round.

