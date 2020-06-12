Minister Farrakhan Releases Official Statement On The Passing Of Dr. Conrad Worrill

Written by Dana Sanchez

Dr. Conrad Worrill, beloved educator, activist and organizer of the Million Man March, died June 3. NOI Miniter Louis Farrakhan described him as a tireless warrior. Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Dr. Conrad Worrill, beloved educator, activist and founding member of the National Black United Front, died on June 3 in Chicago at age 78 after a battle with cancer.

A professor of inner-city studies education, Worrill taught for more than 40 years at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago. He advocated for an African-centered curriculum for public school children, helping establish the Jacob Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies (CCICS), and leading it. He retired in 2016.

The challenge of the 21 century is “to defeat the 100-year tradition established by white educational leaders who created curricula for Africans in America designed to prepare them to work for white folks,” Worril said in a 2010 statement published by NBC Chicago.

Worrill was an adviser to the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, who released an official statement Friday, describing him as a “solid rock of offense against the forces that militate or fight against our rights.”

“His work as a nationalist, a pan-Africanist and a tireless warrior is known,” Farrakhan wrote. “Our historians must analyze his life and the effect of his life not only on the generations that he has affected but also assign him a place in the history of our struggle.”

In his work advancing African self-determination in the U.S. and internationally, Worrill was “never too big to do the ‘little things’ — passing out flyers, setting up chairs and the like,” the National Black United Front wrote on Facebook, according to NBC Chicago. “While we believe in the collective, it is correct to say that more than other … he is the reason NBUF has lasted for 41 years.”

Valued as a great organizer, Worril often traveled internationally with Farrakhan. He helped mobilize the Million Man March in 1995 and his advice and groundwork was instrumental in organizing and expanding the outreach of the Nation of Islam, including Saviours’ Day events, James G. Muhammad wrote for Final Call.

Worrill helped organize in the fight for reparations, criminal justice reform and economic empowerment. He fought for the Free South Africa Movement and against police brutality. He also helped in political campaigns including Rev. Jesse Jackson’s presidential run and Harold Washington’s election as Chicago’s first Black Mayor.

Chance The Rapper was among those who grieved Worrill’s death, tweeting, “RIP to the great Chicago legend Dr. Conrad Worrill … Your activism and organizing efforts will not forgotten. We need a new National United Black Front, and we’re well overdue for another MILLION MAN MARCH!!”

As a scholar and activist, Dr. Worrill was meticulously focused on organizing African people, according to the National Black United Front. “While we believe in the collective, it is correct to say that more than other single people he is the reason NBUF has lasted for 41 years.”

The Million Man March “has gone down in history as the event that introduced us to the world as the potential power to change the direction of America politically, socially and spiritually,” Farrakhan said. “I shall carry brother Conrad Worrill in my heart until the end of my days. Peace to all who knew, loved and admired him.”

Dr. Worrill is survived by his wife, Talibah Worrill, and daughters Femi Skanes, Sobenna Worrill, Michelle Worrill and Kimberley Aisha King. A funeral and memorial service is scheduled for June 15, Final Call reported. The funeral will be broadcast online. For more information, visit the Facebook Page for Rainbow Push.

This is an oﬃcial statement from the Honorable Minister @LouisFarrakhan on behalf of the Nation of Islam, and all those who respect and honor the Nation, on the passing of Dr. Conrad Worrill who departed this life June 3, 2020 in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/TarHyh6ef9 — The Final Call News (@TheFinalCall) June 12, 2020

Conrad Worrill was a giant of an activist in Chicago and beyond. We pause in loving memory of his life and for all of his good work. — Kevin Nicks (@realrunner26) June 3, 2020

Minister Farrakhan led the Million Man March in 1995. The 25th Anniversary will be October 16, 2020. He will be making a major worldwide address on July 4, 2020. More here on the Million Man March: https://t.co/42SN3b1Wod — Million Man March (@TheMillionManM) June 3, 2020