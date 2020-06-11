Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Thursday 06.11.2020

Joe Biden Wants To See Studies About Feasibility Of Reparations For Slavery

Joe Biden has been criticized in the past for ignoring questions about reparations, changing the subject when it comes up in debates, and failing to include it in his plan for Black America beyond supporting a study.

‘We’ve Been Working 24-7’: Black Bookstore Owner Says He’s Selling Out Of Books For 1st Time In 30 Years

Akbar Watson has been running his bookstore, Pyramid Books, in Boynton Beach, Florida, for 30 years and this year for the first time, amid George Floyd protests, he’s running out of books to sell online, particularly books on race.

Maino Bangs On U.S. Police State On New Track ‘I Can’t Breathe’

In times of trouble, musicians often use their art to express not only their feelings but the sentiments of the masses. The murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has resulted in protest songs.

Black on Black Investing: Jewel Burks and Collab Capital Make First $500,000 Investment in Hairbella

Black women are some of the most resourceful people ever – and they don’t play about their hair. It’s why Jewel Burks Solomon and Collab Capital have made it’s first $500,000 investment in Hairbrella, a Black and women-owned company.

10 Things To Know About The Original Concept Of 40 Acres And A Mule

For centuries, African-Americans have called for their “40 acres and a mule,” or reparations owed for slavery. As prominent Black figures continue this conversation, it is important to examine the context of this phrase and what it has meant historically.