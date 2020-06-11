10 Images From Protests In Miami After Multi-Factor Rebellion Sparked By George Floyd
Written by Dana Sanchez
Like they did in cities around the country and the world, protesters gathered on June 6, 2020 in downtown Miami to speak out against racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd in police custody.
Protesters carried banners that distilled down their feelings about Floyd’s arrest and murder in a massive public display of dissent against policies that have encouraged systemic racism in the U.S. for hundreds of years — racism now symbolized by a cop’s knee pressing down on the neck of a Black man until he is dead.
Floyd died, as did many other Black men and women killed by law enforcers before him. The protests are ongoing.
Unless drastic change is made, expect the police killings, uprisings and riots to remain a recurring feature of American life, wrote civil rights lawyer and author Michelle Alexander.
Here are 10 images from protests in Miami after the multi-factor rebellion sparked by George Floyd.
Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 72: Jamarlin Martin Part 2. J Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI, may not be around but his energy is present in new Black politics.FBI agents and informants were used to weaken Marcus Garvey, the Nation of Islam and the Black Panthers — in ma ny cases for money and career advancement. How could this energy metastasize into the “New Blacks” politics in 2020? Jamarlin goes solo to discuss who is doing the trading and what is being traded to weaken the aggregate Black political position.