10 Images From Protests In Miami After Multi-Factor Rebellion Sparked By George Floyd

Written by Dana Sanchez

10 Images from protests in Miami after a multi-factor rebellion sparked by George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on March 25, 2020. Protesters gathered on June 6, 2020 in downtown Miami to speak out against racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd in police custody. Photo: Anita Martin/MMGNation

Like they did in cities around the country and the world, protesters gathered on June 6, 2020 in downtown Miami to speak out against racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd in police custody.

Protesters carried banners that distilled down their feelings about Floyd’s arrest and murder in a massive public display of dissent against policies that have encouraged systemic racism in the U.S. for hundreds of years — racism now symbolized by a cop’s knee pressing down on the neck of a Black man until he is dead.

Floyd died, as did many other Black men and women killed by law enforcers before him. The protests are ongoing.

Unless drastic change is made, expect the police killings, uprisings and riots to remain a recurring feature of American life, wrote civil rights lawyer and author Michelle Alexander.

Here are 10 images from protests in Miami after the multi-factor rebellion sparked by George Floyd.

A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask leads a crowd of protesters gathered on June 6, 2020 in downtown Miami to speak out against racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd in police custody. Guy Fawkes was the now-immortal rebel who tried to blow up the British Parliament in 1605. The mask has become a symbol of resistance, not only in former British colonies. Photo: Anita Martin/MMGNation

“Stop killing my friends”. Protesters gathered on June 6, 2020 in downtown Miami to speak out against racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd in police custody. Photo: Anita Martin/MMGNation

“Black healing matters.” Protesters gathered on June 6, 2020 in downtown Miami to speak out against racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd in police custody. Photo: Anita Martin/MMGNation

A protester holds up the colors of the pan-African flag, aka the Afro-American flag or Black Liberation flag. Protesters gathered on June 6, 2020 in downtown Miami to speak out against racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd in police custody. Photo: Anita Martin/MMGNation

“I’m 62 and still protesting.” Protesters gathered on June 6, 2020 in downtown Miami to speak out against racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd in police custody. Photo: Anita Martin/MMGNation

“Today we protest. Tomorrow we vote.” Protesters gathered on June 6, 2020 in downtown Miami to speak out against racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd in police custody. Photo: Anita Martin/MMGNation

“Black Lives Matter.” Protesters gathered on June 6, 2020 in downtown Miami to speak out against racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd in police custody. Photo: Anita Martin/MMGNation

“White Silence is violence.” Protesters gathered on June 6, 2020 in downtown Miami to speak out against racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd in police custody. Photo: Anita Martin/MMGNation

“It’s a privilege to learn about racism instead of experiencing it your whole life.” Protesters gathered on June 6, 2020 in downtown Miami to speak out against racism, police brutality and the murder of George Floyd in police custody. Photo: Anita Martin/MMGNation