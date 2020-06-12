Full Transcript: Jamarlin Martin Discusses J. Edgar Hoover Energy And The Rat Psychology Guiding Negro Politics: Part 2 On GHOGH Podcast

Written by Jamarlin Martin

In episode 72 of the GHOGH podcast, Jamarlin Martin discusses how J. Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI, may not be around but his energy is present in new Black politics.

FBI agents and informants were used to weaken Marcus Garvey, the Nation of Islam and the Black Panthers — in many cases for money and career advancement. How could this energy metastasize into the “New Blacks” politics in 2020?

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss who is doing the trading and what is being traded to weaken the aggregate Black political position.

Part 2. J Edgar Hoover, the first director of the FBI, may not be around but his energy is present in new Black politics. FBI agents and informants were used to weaken Marcus Garvey, the Nation of Islam and the Black Panthers — in many cases for money and career advancement. How could this energy metastasize into the “New Blacks” politics in 2020? Jamarlin goes solo to discuss who is doing the trading and what is being traded to weaken the aggregate Black political position.

This is a full transcript of the conversation which has been lightly edited for clarity.

Jamarlin Martin: You’re listening to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin. We have a go hard or go home approach as we talk to the leading tech leaders, politicians and influencers. Let’s GHOGH! The U.S. government is thinking, if Elijah goes and he can go any day now because his health is declining, we’ve got to think about the possibility of Malcolm X. So if we don’t like Elijah’s voice and the truth that he’s speaking in waking Black people up, if we don’t like that, Malcolm X is younger, Malcolm X was willing to take more risks. Malcolm X wanted to shoot back. Malcolm X wanted to crank things up in the Nation of Islam. He thought the Nation of Islam was moving too slow. He thought the Nation of Islam should be playing an inside and outside game, that the Nation of Islam should be building a nation at the same time of working with Dr. King and some people in the civil rights movement. He started to think about really agitating the equilibrium in America where you’re starting to mess with the economy. You’re starting to mess with the peace and the social fabric.

Jamarlin Martin: Malcolm X wanted to crank things up in America. And so when they considered that Elijah Muhammad could die and Malcolm X could run the Nation, they had to move against him in terms of their mind, in terms of how they think, because if Malcolm takes over the Nation, you could have seen more aggressive action in America where, Elijah stayed away from violence. He didn’t preach violence. Malcolm X preached violence, he wanted to shoot back. The J. Edgar Hoover energy of that day had to separate Malcolm and Elijah because the Malcolm voice in their mind was more disruptive of the political order. So you got to take him out. Elijah had a more conservative position and Malcolm X had the position where you would want to neutralize that. OK. Because that’s a threat to the social or that’s a threat to the political order. That could be more disruptive. We have riots going on everywhere and Black people taking up arms, now you’re going to deal with the economy in the image of America.

02:23 — Jamarlin Martin: So Malcolm was a big threat who was neutralized by the U.S. government. Marcus Garvey. So there were three agents working against Marcus Garvey. One FBI agent was Emmett Scott. Scott posed as a reporter who attended Garvey’s UNIA meetings and conventions. He also interviewed Garvey. So Garvey’s out here doing interviews and he didn’t know at the time, obviously he doesn’t know, just like the Nation of Islam didn’t know, how much attention, how many resources was put on them. They knew that the government had sent in spies and different things, but they didn’t know the depth of it. They didn’t know the complexity and the sophistication of what the FBI was doing. But in Garvey’s case, he’s doing interviews and he doesn’t know that the FBI has sent in this reporter to spy on him.

Jamarlin Martin: Walter H. Loving. Major Walter H. Loving was a retired army officer and a member of the military intelligence division who sent Black informants to UNIA meetings. He was assisting with intensive surveillance of the Black press overall. Herbert Simian Bolan was a Jamaican businessmen in Harlem who befriended Garvey and was really a Bureau informant. He began giving them harmful information such as accusations that Garvey’s movement was anti-white. James Wormley Jones, a World War I veteran Black police officer and first Black FBI special agent also went undercover to take Garvey down. His information was the nail in the coffin. J. Edgar Hoover needed to arrest Garvey. Jones reported the Garvey’s Black Star Line was in financial straits, but the UNIA was continuing to promote stock in the company. He also said that they would continue to sell stock and Hoover and his team deemed the sales fraudulent.

Jamarlin Martin: The government, in that day, partnered with Black folks. So if we see that the government is still partnering with people in 2020, they’re still partnering with people. OK. So if they’re still partnering with people, we’re not going to get all paranoid and start making accusations but we have to realize that the government is most likely partnering with some of these leaders. And the objectives are similar as the government partnering with people who could take down Marcus Garvey, people who could take down Malcolm X, people who could take down Stokely Carmichael, people who could take down Fred Hampton. An agent William O’Neal gave the FBI the floor plan to Fred Hampton’s apartment and so, with this merger between corporations and politics where it’s won, meaning that big money controls the politics. You can say that there’s a merger where these forces, they desire certain things. OK. And they’re looking for agents to accomplish these things. They’re looking for agents to take the mind of Black America and water it down, water down the politics where you’re just so beaten up and you don’t have any political self esteem and you’ll just take anything they give you.

05:49 — Jamarlin Martin: Thurgood Marshall, what was the J. Edgar Hoover energy in his day? Thurgood Marshall was an informant for the FBI. That information is readily available online. They have the files out, but Thurgood Marshall was an FBI informant and so he would report back to the government about what’s going on in the community and what’s going on with civil rights leaders. And he would just report back. He was an agent. Thurgood Marshall was on the Supreme Court. Thurgood Marshall. The law school of Howard is named after Thurgood Marshall. You see this trading, and it didn’t go away when J. Edgar Hoover died. It didn’t go away when COINTELPRO supposedly folded. This trading, where you look up to the leader or the celebrity. Thurgood Marshall, oh he’s Black. They put them on the Supreme Court. Man, we need Black people like that. But in order to get to that level, Thurgood Marshall had to spy against the civil rights movement.

Jamarlin Martin: He had to spy and give names to Black America. And we don’t know the implications of these secret trades that they’re doing. And so we cannot be simplistic in terms of we gotta be loyal, we gotta be unified. We can’t be unified with J. Edgar Hoover energy. We can’t be unified with rat psychology. If the people who are successful, if they’re making trades that are against certain principles that we have adopted as a people, we cannot go with them. They got to go on their own. I don’t care if they got a billion, if they got $10 billion, I don’t care how many awards they won. I don’t care if the masses of the people who are following them, OK, the stuff has to line up where it’s in the best interest of Black people.

07:42 — Jamarlin Martin: We have to come out of personality worship, idol worship. OK. These people are with flaws and a lot of these people are willing to cut that deal against you. I know it may hurt your idol worship or you want a hero. I grew up with brothers who didn’t have a father figure and some of them took Jay-Z as their father. The way they would talk about Jay-Z or some people took Kanye West as a father where in some cases, these rappers have replaced the father figure, that void out there. They’re not going to church. They’re not going to the mosque. They’re not going to any Black consciousness centers or anything like that. So without the Black father, without the church, without the mosque, without the Black cultural centers that there’s a void there. And so they take the rapper who’s successful and they want to be successful. They take them as a father figure.

Jamarlin Martin: But how you could hook Black America is if people are worshiping these people out here and they have J. Edgar Hoover energy, it’s going to destroy us politically like J. Edgar Hoover did. It’s the same thing. The same trades. Money is right there. Spying is right there. Doing stuff to water the people down. That’s all still there in 2020. How does this training work today? Let’s look at Barack Obama. My view is that he made a lot of deals with the billionaires in Silicon Valley. The Zuckerbergs, the John Doerrs, the venture capitalist who’s now on the Obama Foundation board. He chose his corporate sponsor out of Silicon Valley. His sponsorship, Intel, helping him win the election, helping them get reelected in terms of money coming in, donors. He made a trade for that and there’s a second trade I believe, where he’s thinking about his activities after the White House. When he leaves, he’s thinking about, Hey, I can leave the White House and develop a media empire. I’ll just hand this thing off to Hillary and I’m probably going to be able to get $300 million or be worth $500 million once I leverage all my connections and the billionaire people out of Silicon Valley I’ve befriended or some of the investment bankers like Robert Wolf, a major figure in the Democratic party who used to golf a lot with Barack Obama, a big wall street figure.

10:26 — Jamarlin Martin: So I believe there were two trades that Barack Obama made. So, one is I got to partner with the Zuckerbergs and the Silicon Valley, billionaires over here. In exchange for that, I’m not going to regulate Google and Facebook. I’m just going to allow them to run wild. It’s going to help the stock market and fewer regulations typically helps the economy in the short term, short to medium term. I’m going to partner with Silicon Valley. That trade moved against him because I believe a part of that, this is not the subject of this episode, but that trading that he was doing at the very top with elites, that is one factor of why Hillary lost, that people are tired of this trading. One report has up to 80 percent of Americans are tired of widespread corruption, where companies could hire lobbyists and develop these relationships in exchange for lower regulations.

Jamarlin Martin: So there’s no real policing. There’s policing for us in the streets. You could have 30 police on a corner, but in terms of corporate America, Obama said to the police, hands off of these giant companies buying other companies doing whatever they want. Essentially privacy, consumer privacy, censorship, the Obama administration was hands off because they’re in the bed with the Google, Facebooks and the venture capitalists. They have made their trades. Obama made another trade. When the Congressional Black Caucus, they saw what Obama was doing, they said, “Hey, what about us? We lined up like there was a new Popeye’s chicken sandwich, like there was a million man march, we lined up for you and banged for you. What about us?” Some of the members of the Congressional Black Caucus said. And what Obama said is Al Sharpton is respected, well, Obama and David Plouffe, what Obama did was very intelligent in terms of J. Edgar Hoover energy. Obama and David Plouffe recruited Al Sharpton to field off the criticism, to water the Black critics down.

12:45 — Jamarlin Martin: Al Sharpton, he gets to be seen at the White House in meetings with Obama. That’s Obama’s man in the late stages of the first term as there’s some criticism coming out. The Congressional Black Caucus is saying, “We need something for Black folks. We banged for you. We supported you. Everybody came out.” Obama hired Al Sharpton to help quiet the people down. So he’s going on the radio, this and that. And so Al Sharpton was weaponized against Black people to defend Barack Obama and quiet the people down, in terms of talking about freedom, justice and equality. Obama told Black America to stop complaining, to shut up. “I’m black. That’s my gift to you. Just a Black man being here. That’s my gift. That’s what I’m giving you.” In this J. Edgar Hoover energy and rat psychology that’s guiding negro politics because Barack Obama is Black, because of what he symbolizes, the people will say that J. Edgar Hoover energy is OK. What are the alternatives?

Jamarlin Martin: So if Obama’s doing this stuff, we’ll give him a pass. Obama wants us to shut up complaining about what he needs to deliver for Black America, then we need to stop complaining. Now they recruited Al Sharpton like J. Edgar Hoover would. And as a matter of fact, Al Sharpton used to, I believe he wore a wire for the FBI. He was an FBI informant at one time. Obama recruits Sharpton to help water the Black political voice down during that time. And he was very smart with it. And you know, Al Sharpton can raise his status. It’s not Jesse Jackson, it’s Al Sharpton at the White House every few weeks. And so this trade has taken place and who gets the losing end of this trade if Black people are not holding Obama accountable? The state, corporations. If you’re quiet, if you’re weak. Corporations, the state, America, the elites, they get a better position if you’re quiet, if you have weak leaders, if you have leaders who are trading at the top, they benefit. And then the people that they’ve selected, they get to have the big positions and have all the money because they’re trading against you.

15:15 — Jamarlin Martin: Another trade, J. Edgar Hoover energy, rat psychology. Al Sharpton, when it was time for Comcast to buy NBC Universal, the regulators could say, what would happen if a cable company also owed a portfolio of cable channels as well? That could be a potential issue for the market and consumers. Comcast partnered with Al Sharpton. And so of course now Al Sharpton has a show on MSNBC, which was under NBC universal. Comcast is trying to fight regulation like Facebook or Google. They’re looking to find their agents and they would act similar to the FBI or the U.S. government, meaning the corporation, if the people believe that something is bad for the broader society, if the people want to move against the corporate position in terms of consolidating corporate power in terms of companies getting too big, then what the corporation is going to do, is it’s going to pick out Black people to help them to get their desired outcome. So in this case, Comcast and the lobbying arm chose Al Sharpton like Obama chose Al Sharpton to quiet the people down. Al Sharpton watered down the position, the anti-Comcast position.

Jamarlin Martin: So obviously there’s billions and billions of dollars at stake and these corporations will play it as smart as J. Edgar Hoover in picking out Black leaders to get their desired outcome. And so Al Sharpton will take the check, get the show, become Obama’s right hand man. But there’s something being traded for him. So we got to understand when these people get into these positions or get these things, you don’t understand it, you’re being traded. OK. Like slave trading. There’s a political voice. There’s a political position that’s being traded at the top to quiet us down, to water down that strong Black political voice, a strong Black uncompromising political voice. There is money and big forces involved to water that political position down. So Comcast paid Al Sharpton to enable itself to acquire NBC universal. So Al Sharpton, you could say that, he has admitted to working for the FBI and in this case he was working for Comcast in a sense to get the deal done.

17:57 — Jamarlin Martin: And so these are hired guns. You have Al Sharpton who used to inform for the FBI at one point, and then the CEO of Roc Nation, so happens to be a former informer as well. So, what’s going on here. Maybe there’s something bigger at play in terms of these patterns. So Bakari Sellers, we covered that briefly, that essentially he’s a lobbyist. When you see him on CNN, they need to have something on the screen to tell people that this guy is a front for a lobbyist organization. So when he speaks, you need to consider that he’s a paid lobbyist. OK. He has some powerful people backing him who have a political agenda.

Jamarlin Martin: It’s not a Black political agenda, but what Bakari Sellers is going to do is he’s going to merge that AIPAC lobbyist position with the watered down Black position as a so-called influencer, he will blend this AIPAC position and the Black negro politics position and he could be molding this “new Black” into the political bloodstream of Black America, where it’s compromised and that compromised J. Edgar Hoover energy, that compromised rat psychology goes into the political bloodstream. The next thing you know, in 2030, Black America is on the side of the Israeli Defense Forces. And you say, how did that happen? How did that happen? There was a methodical plan in place to go on the HBCUs to prop up leaders to inject that J. Edgar Hoover energy into your political bloodstream.

19:39 — Jamarlin Martin: This trading that goes on at the top. Let’s talk about Jim Clyburn. So Jim Clyburn last year, he made a lot of noise in the Democratic party and he accused Nancy Pelosi and the elites in the Democratic party with tokenism. He said that they’re OK with tokenism. And then he apologized. In that case, I can support Jim Clyburn because what he said was the truth. He’s on the inside. He can see it, that there’s a lot of tokenism. After that, Jim Clyburn switches up. Of course, he apologizes and we don’t know what trades were made. Whatever was traded for. And I can only speculate that something was traded because he flipped. He’s being truthful and criticizing the elites in the Democratic party. We need people to put pressure on the inside and outside. And then he flipped. And so after he flipped, of course he delivered the election. He delivered a significant piece of election to the Democratic party establishment, Joe Biden. I believe he’s one of the enforcers of the Democratic party establishment where, like Sharpton can quiet people down when they were criticizing Obama in 2011, Clyburn can come and water down criticism of the Democratic party. You could most likely offer him something and essentially he can get them on board with getting a particular side of the Democratic party into power again.

Jamarlin Martin: And so my question with this election is, in the eighties, with Jesse Jackson that the Black political position was optimized for the poor. It was optimized for people on the bottom. But fast forward to 2020, you have these MSNBC negro Democrats where they are on the side of the lobbyists. OK? It may not be intentional, but if there’s two sides of the Democratic party, you see these people making a $100,000, $250,000 and they’re in the corporate swamp. They’re in the corporate Democratic party, MSNBC crowd, CNN crowd, that these actors, they favor the establishment, OK? They favor the status quo and the Democratic party, they favor the elite position in the Democratic party. They are against voices who are more optimizing against corruption and the poor.

22:22 — Jamarlin Martin: You wonder, how did the Black voter get so turned out where you want the candidate that the lobbyist wants. You want the candidate that the swamp wants. You want the candidate that the corporations want. You have perverted the Black political psychology where now you’re on the side of the establishment, the status quo, the swamp, the lobbyists, the corporations. And you have anger at a Bernie Sanders or in some cases Elizabeth Warren saying that the system, big, big corruption is pimping the system, who was shining a light on the corruption. This “new Black” is siding with the elites. It’s siding with the wealthy. It’s siding with the corporations and the only way our people could get to this point is you had to have agents. You had to have J. Edgar Hoover energy and rat psychology who could turn out the Black political mind. The Black political mind now is voting within the Democratic party on the side of elites, on the side of corruption, on the side of big money.

Jamarlin Martin: So I’m going to conclude this episode, “J Edgar Hoover Energy And The Rat Psychology Guiding Negro Politics”. The big takeaway from this is that you can admire the business acumen of some of our people or our people are being successful, they’re very skilled and they’re famous. You can admire that, meaning that we want to see our people successful. At the same time, the politics are the politics, right and wrong is right and wrong. If the business actor or the political actor is making trades that are structurally against the masses of Black people, structurally it’s against freedom, justice and equality, they may get $50 million, they may get $25 million, they may get a $100 million, they may get into these elite networks, but they are compromised and conflicted where they can’t have a strong voice.

24:40 — Jamarlin Martin: You don’t have to give up your strong voice because you support or you want to see some of these people successful or stay successful. You don’t have to give up the firm Black political position because there’s Black faces out there who are successful and have money and they’re connected to all these elites. You don’t know what type of trading is going on in this day and hour. These people at the top are making trades that you don’t know about. You’re at the close of the American empire, of a corrupt state, essentially. So towards the end of the empire, you may be looking for heroes and the hero is not available. Don’t try to force a hero on the people because in a corrupt country, and towards the very end, there may not be any heroes left.

Jamarlin Martin: Thanks everybody for listening to GHOGH. You can check me out @Jamarlinmartin on Twitter and also come check us out at Moguldom.com. That’s in M O G U L D O M.com. Be sure to subscribe to our daily newsletter. You can get the latest information on crypto, tech, economic empowerment and politics. Let’s GHOGH!