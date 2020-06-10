Trayvon Martin’s Mother Sybrina Fulton Qualifies to Run For Office in Florida

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

A supporter takes a photograph of Sybrina Fulton after she announced her run for the District 1 seat of the Miami-Dade County commissioners on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Fulton is the mother of Trayvon Martin, who was unarmed when shot dead by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who was later acquitted on the grounds of self-defense. His death sparked the Black Lives Matter movement. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

It’s official. Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, is qualified to run for the Miami-Dade County Commission. Fulton will be running to represent the residents of District 1 in Miami Gardens.

She made the announcement Monday on Twitter, writing she was “officially qualified” to run, followed by a series of hashtags that included #ItsTimeForChange.

Fulton has been an outspoken advocate against gun violence since her 17-year-old son Trayvon Martin was chased down and murdered by George Zimmerman while walking home to his father’s house from the store.

According to her campaign website, Fulton’s priorities include economic opportunity, improving transportation and affordable housing. She will also continue her work around gun violence prevention and helping grieving families cope through increased mental health resources, which she does through Martin’s namesake non-profit foundation.

She first announced her campaign last May. Her campaign manager Willis Howard told The Washington Post Fulton realized she should run after giving a many speeches on how to effect change.

“She has given speeches where she talked about, here’s a couple things you might have to do: You might have to protest. You might have to march. You might have to run for office,” Howard told The Post. “She kept realizing, she was speaking to herself.”

In a campaign video, Fulton talked about her reasons for running for office.

“At first, I didn’t want to be the voice for Trayvon after he died, but I decided I have no choice,” Fulton said in a campaign video. Now I’m called to act and called to serve. It became clear to me there’s an opportunity to turn our family’s tragedy into something positive for many other families.”

Thus far, Fulton has been endorsed by Hillary Clinton, Sen. Corey Booker and others, reported the HuffPost.

She will face Miami Gardens multiple-term Mayor Oliver Gilbert III.

