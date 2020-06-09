Uber Eats Waives Delivery Fees For Black-Owned Restaurants

Written by Ann Brown

Uber Eats has announced that it will continue to waive the delivery fees for Black-owned restaurants until the end of the year.

“We are committed to supporting the Black community,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. “As a starting point, we will use Uber Eats to promote Black-owned restaurants while making it easier for you to support them, with no delivery fees for the remainder of the year.”

He added that Uber will soon also “offer discounted rides to Black-owned small businesses, who have been hit hard by covid-19, to help in their recovery,” Z100 Portland reported.

When you open the Uber Eats app, you’ll see a promotion that reads “Support Black-owned restaurants.” When the option is selected, a choice of Black-owned restaurants that deliver in your area will appear. This offer is available in the U.S. and Canada.

“You asked for an easy way to order from Black-owned restaurants — we listened. Show your support by ordering from any of these restaurants with no Delivery Fee through 2020,” the message on the app reads.

The CEO of the San Francisco-based tech company issued a statement in the days following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody in support of the Black community and criminal justice reform, ABC News reported.

“Uber stands in solidarity with the Black community and with peaceful protests against the injustice and racism that have plagued our nation for too long,” Khosrowshahi wrote on Twitter.

Khosrowshahi had more to say in an email sent to customers, MSN reported. He wrote, “I wish that the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and countless others weren’t so violently cut short. I wish that institutional racism, and the police violence it gives rise to, didn’t cause their deaths.”

While some praised the effort by Uber Eats, others pointed out that the company still refuses to classify its drivers as independent contractors instead of employees, meaning drivers have not been able to apply for unemployment in the past. They are temporarily eligible for unemployment benefits thanks to the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which became law in March.

