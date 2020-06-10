Hampton University Community Calls For Resignation Of President, William R. Harvey

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

After being the longest-tenured HBCU president in history, students and alumni are calling on Hampton University President William R. Harvey to resign. Photo: Twitter.

A petition on change.org states, “It is time for a change at Hampton University! William R. Harvey has repeatedly failed those who he pledged to serve as the President of our Illustrious Hampton University.”

It goes on to list student complaints, which include his abnormally long 42 years in office, conflicts of interest between what is best for students and what is best for Harvey personally and professionally, “outdated and discriminatory policies,” and a slew of other issues.

The petition had over 7,200 signatures at time of publication and the number of signees was steadily growing. It further stated students would no longer be silent to protect Harvey’s reputation because they want the school to stop suffering.

“For far too long, our school has operated on the principle of keeping Hampton’s issues out of the public eye. … If our concerns are not acknowledged and addressed, Hampton University will continue to see a steady decline in admissions and donations,” the petition said.

Though the petition has since been updated, HBCU Buzz reported it acknowledged “Hampton University has grown tremendously in the 42 years … Harvey … served as President.”

However, it referenced outdated “standards” like “Hampton’s Business Pro Attire which discourages women from wearing pants and flats” and “the School Of Business’ Leadership Application Program, which prohibits students from having loc’ed hairstyles,” which prove Harvey has not changed progressively with the times.

Hampton students also have another petition calling for the resignation of athletic director Eugene Marshall Jr. for releasing what they deemed “a culturally insensitive and downright ignorant statement.”

Marshall drew students’ ire when he ended a tweet with “All Lives Matter.”

https://t.co/1BWRjqodos sign this petition helping Hampton University get rid of president William R. Harvey who supports Trump

And this one https://t.co/NQUy7cYhH0 calling for the resignation of, Eugene Marshall Jr. who released a statement saying “All Lives Matter.” ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾🖤 — ☥𓆃🇳🇬obsidian (@Juju_Magik) June 7, 2020

Its because the school is ran by Black elitists who indeed shuck and jive https://t.co/DZdgmHFhmp — Rae Thompson (@rae_nicolee) June 2, 2020

Admin deadass built a statue of a white republican on the campus. & no i don’t care what he contributed to black colleges, thats some house nigga shit — Rae Thompson (@rae_nicolee) June 2, 2020