Best Stories Today

Monday 06.05.2020

Snoop Dogg Is Voting For The 1st Time Ever In 2020: ‘I Can’t Stand To See This Punk In Office’

Hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg has announced that he will vote for the very first time in his life in November because he wants to use his vote to help cast out President Donald Trump.

MAGA Invites Candace Owens To White House To Talk Moving Forward From Rebellions

Vice President Mike Pence invited Donald Trump activist Candace Owens — who has described Floyd as a “horrible human being” — to advise Trump on race relations, police brutality, and inequality. 

Officials At The Justice Department Are Focused On Google’s Ad Business, How It Has Used Its Search Dominance

The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are leaning toward filing anti-trust lawsuits against Alphabet Inc.’s Google, according to sources familiar with the matter.

10 Things You Need To Know About Defunding The Police: What Does It Mean?

In the wake of ongoing protests over the murder of George Floyd, activists have been rallying about defunding the police. But what exactly does it mean?

Michael Jordan And Nike’s Jordan Brand Are Donating $100M To ‘Drive Real Impact For The Black Community’

Basketball icon Michael Jordan and Nike’s Jordan Brand are putting major money behind the movement against racial inequality in the U.S.

