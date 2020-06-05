Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Friday 06.05.2020

Shannon Sharpe: We Should Focus More on the 45 Million Black American Without Wealth, Not Obama, Oprah, and Lebron James’ Successes

Shannon Sharpe has never been shy about voicing his opinion on his namesake show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.” Now the former football player is using his platform to rail against the ridiculous notion that a few successful Black people can make-up for centuries of racism and oppression in America.

Kanye West Seen Marching In Chicago With George Floyd Protesters

Music and fashion mogul Kanye West joined protestors in Chicago Thursday as they marched against police brutality after the murder of George Floyd.

Georgia State Authorities Say MAGA Killer Of Ahmaud Arbery Used N-Word After Cold-Blooded Murder

A special agent investigating Arbery’s murder recently reported details of the aftermath of the fatal shooting.

Covid-19 Pandemic Hit African American Jobs And Income Hardest

Black Americans were infected and died from the disease at higher rates than whites and a new study shows that income and jobs of Black people were the most affected by the crisis as well.

Small Businesses in Miami-Dade Can Apply For Up To $25K In Forgivable Loans

An extension of the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the loans will have a 0 percent interest rate and no origination fees. Applicants must have no more than 25 employees and retain employees for up to 12 months.