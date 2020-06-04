Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

LeBron Goes After Drew Brees Over Kneeling Protest In NFL

The murder of George Floyd by police in Minnesota and the ensuing protests have caused some people to rethink their initial opinions about NFL player Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem before games in 2016. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is not one of those people, drawing the ire of many in the sports world after doubling down on this stance.

Trina On Rebellion: Keep These Animals Off The Miami Streets, Acting Like They Escaped From Zoo

Miami rap diva Trina seems clueless about protesting, police abuse and driving while Black…

Digital Media and Advertising Executive Detavio Samuels Jumps from Interactive One to Revolt Media

Digital Media and Advertising Executive Detavio Samuels has left his position as president at Interactive One (iOne) Digital to serve as chief operating officer (COO) of REVOLT Media and TV.

How Black Video-Game Makers Are Sharing Revenue And Creative Control With Players On The Blockchain

Three black founders — NFTYCO’s Casmir “Cas” Patterson, CinemaDraft’s Edwardo Jackson, and Finite Games’ Jomari Peterson — recently discussed how aspects of their games differ from corporate manufactured games as we know them in a panel discussion in May. The three founders produce games yielding profits and creative control to game players – all managed by the automated computerized network known colloquially as blockchain.

Former Governor Of Minnesota Claimed Barack Obama Was CIA Asset Before Becoming Senator

Could former President Barack Obama have been a CIA asset before he entered the Senate? It seems former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura thinks so and brought it up during a 2018 interview with Howard Stern in which they discussed various conspiracy theories.