Trina On Rebellion: Keep These Animals Off The Miami Streets, Acting Like They Escaped From Zoo

Written by Ann Brown

Hip-hop artist Trina spoke out on the George Floyd rebellion: Keep these “animals” off the Miami streets, acting like they escaped from the zoo. Trina attends the LA Premiere of “Meet the Blacks” held at ArcLight Hollywood on Tuesday, March 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Miami rap diva Trina seems clueless about protesting, police abuse and driving while Black…

The “Pull Over” hip-hop artist used her radio show to compare some of the people protesting and looting in Florida to “animals.”

Trina, who co-hosts the radio show “T and T Morning Show” with longtime collaborator rap artist Trick Daddy, made the comments while announcing that Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez had extended a citywide curfew.

In addition to Miami, several other cities including New York City and Atlanta have implemented a curfew after nine nights of violent protests over the murder of George Floyd by police.

During the show, which airs on hip-hop radio station 99JAMZ, Trina expressed her exasperation with people who had vandalized and damaged stores in the Miami area during recent demonstrations, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

She said on air, “Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets that are running around Miami-Dade County acting like they have escaped from a zoo…Lock them up at 5 p.m., so the streets can be nice and clean. That’s how I feel.”

Fans went to social media calling for Trina to be canceled and vowing to no longer support the artist.

But according to Trina, the looting was personal for her, because a close friend’s store had been ransacked.

“She has a son and a kid to take care of her family and you and go and demolish her shop for something…I don’t approve of it,” Trina said.

Trick Daddy responded to Trina, saying that many of those acting out had been out of work and emotionally affected by police brutality.

Trina didn’t back down from her statements, and responded: “We can’t bring back nobody’s lives whether it’s at the hands of the police or another civilian.”

Trick Daddy, who also co-stars with Trina on VH1’s reality TV show, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” pointed out that he shouldn’t have to be afraid of the police in the U.S. as a Black man. He also said that Trina shouldn’t compare protesters with looters and rioters in the streets “for the wrong reasons,” because that’s a handful of people who aren’t representative of most of the peaceful protesters, Insider reported.

“It’s only a handful of them,” Trick Daddy said. “The rest of us are tired of it, when the police get behind you, and the red and blue lights come on, you’re not supposed to be scared.”

Trina responded that she’s “not scared” of the police because she has her license and registration.

“Not Trina” has become a trending topic on Twitter. One person tweeted, “To refer to your own as ‘animals’ is so despicable. Thank you for the memories, Trina, but good riddance to you and Black celebrities like you. Y’all are failing us.”

But even on Twitter, Trina didn’t back down. She tweeted, “Some of y’all are plain f**N ignorant and nothing nobody do will help period. I’m at work and I’m muthafuckn ready.”

She responded to another follower, “You should do something for the community and focus on your shit.”

