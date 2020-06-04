LeBron Goes After Drew Brees Over Kneeling Protest In NFL

Written by Ann Brown

Basketball icon LeBron James goes after Saints quarterback Drew Brees over Colin Kaepernick ‘s national anthem kneeling protest in the NFL. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) stares down an opponent in the second half of an NBA basketball game, March 24, 2016, in New York. The Nets upset the Cavaliers 104-95. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)/ New Orleans Saints NFL football quarterback Drew Brees gets a tour of the rotunda at the Capitol, in Washington, Jan. 15, 2020, before a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for former NFL player Steve Gleason. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The murder of George Floyd by police in Minnesota and the ensuing protests have caused some people to rethink their initial opinions about NFL player Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem before games in 2016.

Kaepernick knelt in silent protest against police brutality and it cost him his career.

Some people who originally criticized Kaepernick are now backing his right to protest, but New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees — not so much.

Brees recently chimed in and said he wouldn’t support kneeling during the national anthem because he believes it’s disrespectful. Brees criticized Kaepernick back in 2016, and did it again earlier this week. The backlash Brees received from fellow athletes and fans caused him to backtrack and issue an apology, but not before Los Angeles Lakers basketball icon LeBron James responded.

LeBron went to Twitter to express his disappointment with Brees.

In his tweets directed at Brees, LeBron explained that Kaepernick’s kneeling has nothing to do with “disrespecting the flag” or the military.

LeBron tweeted, “WOW MAN!!. Is it still surprising at this point? Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of (the flag) and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those men who fought as well for this country. I asked him questions about it and thanked him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you.”

Brees issued an apology one day after making comments about protesting during the national anthem.

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the Black community, NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” Brees posted on Instagram as part of a longer message. He also wrote, “I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen.”

Other players in the NFL and NBA called Brees out, including Pelicans forward Josh Hart, former LSU-turned-Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Patriots defensive backs Jason and Devin McCourty, former LSU-turned-Jets safety Jamal Adams, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, among others, NOLA reported.

Brees’ comments were also criticized by current and former teammates including Michael Thomas, Marques Colston, and Malcolm Jenkins.

men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitement. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

No FCK @drewbrees he just literally divided his team and the city he pays for that is Dominated by Black People. He should of kept his opinion to his self. — 👑 (@BronBro68285620) June 3, 2020

We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

We are literally TELLING him. Yeah, YOUR grandfather came back from the war and was treated equally. MY grandfather sat in the back of buses after he fought.



NO MORE ENERGY IN EXPLAINING TO THOSE WHO DONT CARE! — Freaux Deaux (@neorevolut1on) June 3, 2020