Best Stories Today

Wednesday 06.03.2020

Ferguson Elects Ella Jones As City’s First Black Mayor

Almost six years ago, a white officer shot and killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown, triggering public outrage, protests, and cementing the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, the city has elected its first Black and first woman mayor, Ella Jones.

16 Of The Most Influential Leaders In Nation Of Islam History

Throughout the decades, there have been prominent leaders associated with the Nation of Islam. Here are 16 of the most influential leaders in the Nation of Islam’s history.

DA Announces New Charges Against Atlanta Police Who Tased Morehouse and Spelman Students During Protests

Six officers from the Atlanta Police Department (APD) have been criminally charged by Fulton County District Attorney (DA) Paul Howard for an abusive arrest of two college students. Howard announced the charges Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC).

California’s Black Lawmakers Push For Bills To Address Reparations

California’s Legislative Black Caucus is prioritizing a package of bills that include police reform, a task force to study reparations, and the repeal of California’s controversial 1996 law barring affirmative action at colleges, LAist reported.

Big Donors Are Pledging Big $$ To Address Racial And Economic Inequality. This Company Helps Them ID Black Companies, Communities In Need

As large companies start speaking out and pledging money to address racial and economic inequality exacerbated by covid-19, one Black-owned company is uniquely positioned to help benefit Black communities.