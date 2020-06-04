Meharry Proposes Consortium of HBCU Med Schools to Tackle COVID-19’s Uneven Toll – Higher Education

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Dr. James E.K. Hildredth, the president of Meharry Medical College, said a consortium of Black medical schools is the best way to tackle covid-19’s impact on Black Americans.

During testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee, Hildredth said the four historically Black schools were “uniquely qualified to address the healthcare needs of people of color during the current pandemic” the report stated.

“Crucially, Meharry and Meharrians are trusted in the communities we serve, which have a history of abuse at the hands of America’s medical establishment,” Hildredth said. “We understand the subtle, yet critical cultural differences that have long been overlooked by mainstream providers, creating deep fear and distrust. The same is true for our sister HBCU medical schools.”

In addition to Meharry, Hildredth said the consortium would include: Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C.; Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia; and Charles R. Drew Medical School in Los Angeles, California.

In order to effectively “join the fight” Hildredth said the HBCUs would need funding. He asked Congress to invest $5 billion over five years into the consortium to do the critical work of caring for Black lives.

Having held prior posts at Harvard, Johns Hopkins and the University of California, Hildredth said he knows firsthand those schools received federal funding because they were “believed to be well-suited” to address critical needs, the report said.

He maintained that Black medical professionals are best suited to tackle health crises in the Black community.

“We can deploy quickly, we know where to go, and we will be welcomed,” Hildreth said.

The president of the historically Black Meharry Medical College said on Wednesday that a consortium of the nation’s four Black medical schools would be the group best prepared to tackle the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black people and communities of color. — 𝔾𝕠𝕣𝕕𝕠𝕟 𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕣𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 (@DrSDMobleyJr) May 31, 2020

If they include Charles Drew in California, then I am definitely on board. — W.A. Foster, IV (@AstroEconomist) May 31, 2020

You know me, I live by dream no small dreams for they have no power to move the hearts of men.



I also believe that if we are going to survive this financial Armageddon that is beginning to take place in higher education, it will not be done so being meek. — W.A. Foster, IV (@AstroEconomist) May 31, 2020