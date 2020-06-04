Digital Media and Advertising Executive Detavio Samuels Jumps from Interactive One to Revolt Media

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

60 SHARES Share Tweet

Digital Media and Advertising Executive Detavio Samuels has left his position as president at Interactive One (iOne) Digital to serve as chief operating officer (COO) of Revolt Media and TV. Photo: Moguldom Media Group (MMG)

Digital Media and Advertising Executive Detavio Samuels has left his position as president at Interactive One (iOne) Digital to serve as chief operating officer (COO) of REVOLT Media and TV. The move was announced by Revolt last week.

Samuels has a proven track record of growing companies with his creative ingenuity and business acumen. At iOne, he oversaw several impactful brands including: Bossip, Cassius, Global Grind, Hello Beautiful, Hip Hop Wired, Madame Noire and NewsOne.

In his leadership role, he “led the company’s cross-platform sales, brand solution and branded entertainment group One Solution/OneX,” according to Billboard. He’s also worked with major brands like the NBA, Walmart, Chrysler, US Bank, etc.

At Revolt, Samuels will lead “all aspects of programming and content including original development, content acquisitions, physical production and post-production, as well responsibility for video content and strategy for REVOLT’s digital platforms. He will also oversee insights, creative, consumer marketing, and PR,” according to a press release. He will report directly to REVOLT CEO Roma Khanna.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 04: Detavio Samuels

Jamarlin talks to Detavio Samuels, president of Interactive One, the largest independent digital media platform focused on urban culture. Samuels leads a $30M digital media business that in 2017 acquired Bossip, Madamenoire, and HiphopWired. They discuss Richelieu Dennis’ acquisition of Essence, Facebook’s recent fumbles, and whether Complex Media is a culture vulture.

The multi-platform hip hop brand, which was founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs, said it was happy to bring Samuels aboard.

“I am excited to add Detavio’s leadership and track record of success with content and brands across traditional and digital platforms to the stellar team we have built at REVOLT,” Khanna said in a statement. “His growth mindset and his passion for the culture will help build REVOLT’s mission to consistently and unapologetically serve our core Gen Hip Hop audience.”

Samuels, who holds several degrees from Duke and Stanford Universities, echoed Khanna’s excitement.

“The predominant influence of Hip Hop across every facet of global culture is undeniable and REVOLT has the momentum and necessary ingredients to harness that power and drive it forward as no one else can,” Samuels said. “I couldn’t be more excited to join this exceptional team and help guide this brand to new heights.”

Thank you, big bro! Means a lot — detavio (@Detavio) May 27, 2020