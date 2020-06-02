In Today’s News…

Written by Leela Sanikop

Tuesday 06.02.2020

Lil’ Wayne Goes Full Coon: George Floyd’s Death Should Be Blamed On Black America

Sounds like Lil’ Wayne is playing “blame the victim.” The rap artist was recently chatting with fellow hip-hop icon Fat Joe on Instagram Live about the murder of George Floyd and the protests.

Jamie Foxx Travels to Minnesota To Support The Soldiers Bangin Against The Police

After George Floyd was murdered, actor, comedian and musician Jamie Foxx traveled to Minnesota to join protestors and rail against police brutality. While there he gave an impassioned speech about lending his support to the cause.

Jason Whitlock Leaves Fox Sports, Josina Anderson Out At ESPN

Two Black sports journalists no longer have jobs at major outlets. Longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson has been released from ESPN and Jason Whitock didn’t renew his contract with Fox.

Black Caucus Member Rep. Barbara Lee Unveils Bill To Create Commission Addressing Legacy Of Slavery

When Congress convened on June 1, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) wasted no time unveiling a resolution that calls for establishing a commission to address the legacy of slavery.

Bank Of America Pledges $1 Billion To Fight Systemic Racism While Facebook Throws $10 Million At It

Bank of America is donating $1 billion over the next four years to address racial and economic inequality exacerbated by coronavirus in Black communities and communities of color.