Written by Ann Brown

Lil’ Wayne goes full coon: George Floyd’s death should be blamed on Black America, the artist said on Instagram Live with fellow hip-hop icon Fat Joe. Lil Wayne performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands, in Dover, Del., June 16, 2018. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Sounds like Lil’ Wayne is playing “blame the victim.” The rap artist was recently chatting with fellow hip-hop icon Fat Joe on Instagram Live about the murder of George Floyd and the protests.

During the session, Lil Wayne, 46, said Floyd’s tragic death would be blamed on Black America. “If we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing,” he said, according to The Grio.

“I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific,” Wayne said. “And what I mean by that is we have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge.”

Needless to say, Lil’ Wayne words didn’t sit well with some.

“Uncut Gems” and “The Photograph” actor Lakeith Stanfield took to Instagram to scold Wayne, The Source reported. In a now-deleted IG post, Stanfield posted a black and white picture of police officers at what seems to be a civil rights protest, with the caption, “Wayne stfu.”

Some people went to Twitter to call out Lil Wayne. One tweeted, “ABSOLUTELY HATE when Black PEOPLE nowadays openly make millions through their Forefathers blood, sweat & tears, BUT then ABUSE the platform They’ve been given and respond on the SUBJECT with no thanks or regard for The STRUGGLE that got Them where They are… #LilWayne+Kanye”

Others applauded him for his brash candor. One person tweeted, “This is why Wayne the GOAT. He is straight up no BS. Tweets are not action. #lilwayne #truth.”

