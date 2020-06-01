Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Monday 06.01.2020

BET Co-Founder Bob Johnson Goes Full Reparations: Cut Black America A $14 Trillion Check Or Expect More Rebellions

In his statement, Johnson says, “Is $14 trillion too much to ask for the atonement of 200-plus years of brutal slavery, de facto and de jure government-sponsored social and economic discrimination and the permanent emotional trauma inflicted upon Black Americans by being forced to believe in a hypocritical and unfulfilled pledge that ‘all men are created equal’?”

Top MAGA White House Official on George Floyd Murder: This is Case of a Few Bad Apples, No Systemic Racism in Law Enforcement

MAGA White House adviser Robert O’Brien expressed “outrage” over the killing of George Floyd, but said he still doesn’t believe there is “systemic racism” in law enforcement.

10 Moguldom Business And Motivational Quotes From Master P

Worth an estimated $200 million, Master P knows a thing or two about business. Here are 10 Moguldom business and motivational quotes from Master P.

Facebook Employees Criticize Mark Zuckerberg Over Trump

Facebook employees staged a virtual walkout over CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s unwillingness to call out Donald Trump for a comment that got MAGA blocked on Twitter: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

NYPD Cops Face Discipline For George Floyd-Style Violent Social Distancing Arrest Of A Bystander

A New York Police Department officer is facing misconduct charges for violently arresting and pressing his knee into a man’s neck on May 2, similar to the controversial retaining technique that resulted in George Floyd’s death on May 25.