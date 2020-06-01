Min. Louis Farrakhan Announces Major July 4 Worldwide Address

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Nation of Islam (NOI) Leader The Honorable Min. Louis Farrakhan announced he will deliver a major message to the entire world on July 4. In this June 24, 2015 file photo, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan speaks at the Metropolitan AME Church in Washington. Farrakhan spoke of his own history with Muhammad Ali on Sunday, June 12, 2016 in Chicago, recounting the boxer’s courage both in the ring and out of it, but lamenting the late heavyweight champion’s shift toward mainstream Islam. (AP Photo/Glynn A. Hill File)

“This message will not just be for Muslims; it is not just for Christians; it is not just for Jews, it is for every inhabitant of this planet,” Farrakhan said.

Farrakhan made the announcement on May 24, during his message to close out the Holy Month of Ramadan celebrated by Muslims across the globe.

He said he would be delivering the message in July in accordance with the 25th Surah (Chapter) of the Holy Qu’ran, which means “to discern truth from falsehood,” according to the report.

“That message if it is the Will of Allah (God), I will deliver it to the world on the 90th birthday of the Nation of Islam from somewhere in Chicago, Illinois or in Michigan; a message to the world, an announcement to the world,” Farrakhan said. “I say to you with deep humility from the 25th Surah of the Qur’an: ‘Blessed is He Who sent down the Discrimination upon His servant that he might be a warner to the nation.’”

Speaking of covid-19, Farrakhan said it would be a “warning” to people who have abused God.

“Well, this will be a warning not only to those of us who don’t even think that God is concerned. But God is not pleased. He’s upset and He has taken so much abuse from people who abuse His law, His statutes, His commandments and abuse Him,” Farrakahn said, “He now has come out of His place to deal with the inhabitants of the earth. So nobody is free from what is about to happen and what is happening. And if it is the Will of Allah on the 90th birthday of Master Fard Muhammad coming to North America by Himself to start the Nation of Islam we will deliver that message.”

The Final Call said it will provide updates with more information about Farrakhan’s upcoming worldwide address.

