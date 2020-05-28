Ice Cube Goes Full Death Certificate Album: How Long Until We Strike Back At The Police

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Ice Cube is calling for action after police murdered George Floyd and he’s not talking about marching through the streets singing “We Shall Overcome.” In this photo, Ice Cube arrives at the 2017 LA Family Housing Awards at The Lot on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Like many Black Americans, the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota has Ice Cube calling for action. And he’s not talking about marching through the streets singing “We Shall Overcome.”

In several posts on Twitter, the MC, actor and filmmaker (whose real name is O’Shea Jackson) asked a question that has been top of mind for many who value Black lives.

“How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back???” Cube tweeted, along with video footage of Floyd’s murder.

How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back??? https://t.co/sXDq7SXl6W — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 26, 2020

The post received mixed reactions of both support and backlash.

“These people have a system to back up their agenda! It’s time to stop taking the MLK approach and dreaming these soulless creatures will see us as equals. I’m ready!” one user responded.

“’Strike back?’ Rapper Ice Cube trying to incite more ambush murders of random police officers like when Black Lives Matter activist Micah Xavier Johnson killed cops in Dallas during a BLM march.” user Mark Dice responded.

But Cube wasn’t bothered by his critics. He doubled down on his position and challenged the FBI to use the “critical information” they are “sitting on” to “weed out” racist police officers.

“Anybody coming at me for what I said ain’t ready to do sh*t …,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Anybody coming at me for what I said ain’t ready to do shit… https://t.co/KfYPLvMvDM — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 26, 2020

Long an outspoken advocate against about “Blue on Black” crime, Cube and his fellow N.W.A. members created the infamous “F**k Tha Police” song.

He also tweeted a photo of himself holding an ax with the caption “Mood” and expressed his apologies Thursday morning for not making his scheduled appearance on Good Morning America.

“I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning,” Ice Cube wrote.

I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning. — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020

