Vice TV Announces ‘I, Sniper’ Docuseries On The D.C. Snipers: A 17-Year-Old Black Boy Trained To Kill

Written by Ann Brown

Vice TV announced the upcoming airing of “I, Sniper,” an eight-part docuseries on the D.C. snipers, narrated by Lee Malvo, who tells how he became a 17-year-old Black boy trained to kill. (Photo: Vice)

In the fall of 2002, Gulf War veteran John Muhammad and 17-year-old Lee Malvo terrorized the Washington, D.C., area with a series of random sniper shootings from inside the trunk of a blue Chevy Caprice. In all, the pair killed 10 people and injured three. They panicked not only the city but the entire country for a three-week period.

Eighteen years later there is a new crime docuseries called “I, Sniper,” which chronicles the infamous D.C. sniper case. In the Vice docuseries, the surviving shooter, Malvo, details his story from Red Onion State Prison in Virginia, The Source reported.

Malvo narrates his story, showing how he went from a 15-year-old teenage boy to a trained killer.

But it’s not just Malvo’s story. “I, Sniper” also features never-before-heard interviews with survivors, victims’ families, and investigators, including the lesser-known stories of those impacted by the killers before they went to Washington, D.C, Deadline reported.

“The D.C. sniper case was one of the most terrifying crimes in recent history,” said Morgan Hertzan, general manager of Vice TV, in a press statement. “‘I, Sniper’ goes beyond the story we thought we all knew and investigates what led Lee Malvo down his horrific path.”

The project was four years in the making. Filmmakers got unprecedented access to Lee Malvo and interviewed investigators, survivors and victims’ families in the Washington D.C. sniper case.

“We could view the story from all perspectives, and examine both Malvo’s childhood of deprivation in Jamaica and the murders in forensic detail,” said creative director John Smithson. “‘I, Sniper’ seeks to understand, not vindicate, and show how and why someone can become a mass murderer, even at the age of just 17.”

After the pair was captured, Muhammad was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death in Virginia. In Maryland, he was convicted of six counts of first-degree murder. Muhammad was executed by lethal injection on November 10, 2009, according to Biography. Malvo, who was tried as an adult, is serving multiple life sentences at supermax prison Red Onion State Prison in Virginia, according to CNN.

Vice TV plans to launch the eight-part series on at 10 p.m. on June 2. It is produced by British producer Arrow Pictures and distributed by PBS International. It’s available across the U.S. on Vice TV via all major satellite and cable providers, vicetv.com, and the Vice TV app.

