Basketball Legend And Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing, 57, Hospitalized For Coronavirus

Written by Ann Brown

NBA basketball legend and Georgetown University coach Patrick Ewing, 57, was hospitalized for coronavirus. He is now home recovering. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Washington. Villanova won 70-69. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Georgetown University Hoyas basketball coach and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing was hospitalized on May 22 after testing positive for coronavirus. He has since been released and is recovering at home, ESPN reported. He spent three days in the hospital.

On May 25, Patrick Ewing Jr. tweeted that his father’s coronavirus symptoms are being watched and that he is “now home and getting better.”

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis,” Ewing Jr. tweeted.

In announcing his test results, the 57-year-old Ewing said in a statement, “I have tested positive for covid-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones,” NBC News reported

The Hall of Fame basketball star recently completed his third season as head basketball coach at his alma mater. No other members of that team or staff have tested positive, according to Georgetown.

Ewing played 17 seasons in the NBA, 15 for the New York Knicks. He was an 11-time NBA All-Star.

Following his famed NBA playing career, Ewing was named Georgetown’s head coach in 2017 after spending 15 years as an assistant coach for four NBA franchises.

So glad to hear Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing is home and recovering. All the best to Patrick for a quick recovery to full health. https://t.co/bFRkahHPHJ — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) May 26, 2020