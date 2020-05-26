Former ‘Hip-Hop Mayor’ Kwame Kilpatrick To Receive Early Release From Prison

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has reportedly been granted early release from federal prison due to the covid-19 pandemic. In this Jan. 20, 2010 file photo, Kilpatrick appears during his restitution hearing in Detroit. Authorities say more money has been turned in on behalf of Kwame Kilpatrick, the former Detroit mayor who missed a deadline last week to make a special payment toward his restitution to the city. The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says money orders worth $21,175 were dropped off Monday, Feb. 22, 2010 raising the total to more than $35,000 since Friday. It’s still far short of the $79,011 that Kilpatrick was supposed to pay. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says he’s violated his probation and is pursuing a warrant. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has reportedly been granted early release from federal prison due to the covid-19 pandemic, reported the Detroit Free Press.

Originally scheduled for release in 2037, Kilpatrick supporters said he will be freed to serve the rest of his sentence on house arrest.

He is currently at FCI Oakdale, a minimum security prison in Louisiana and reportedly in quarantine before he is released to home confinement.

The pending release comes after U.S. Attorney General William Barr ordered the Bureau of Prisons to release as many inmates as possible to home confinement to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Black Enterprise reported. One of Kilpatrick’s fellow inmates, 49-year-old Patrick Jones, died of the virus.

Kilpatrick also has an array of advocates requesting a pardon for him from President Donald Trump. They include The Ebony Foundation, NAACP, National Baptist Convention of America, billionaire Peter Karmanos, Detroit State Reps. Karen Whitsett and Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, etc.

“He said that he was being released. I’m elated for him. … An out is an out. … He’s done his time. And I think, ‘My God, when is long enough long enough,’” Whitsett told the Free Press.

Former brother -in-law Daniel Ferguson III, who was married to Kilpatrick’s sister Ayanna, also confirmed the former mayor’s early release.

“I called Ayanna and she was so hysterical and going crazy that I knew it was true,” Ferguson said.

Dubbed the “Hip-Hop Mayor” for his swag, diamond earring, nice suits and entourage, Kilpatrick was once on a celebrated upward trajectory in politics. After making history as the youngest mayor Detroit ever elected when he was 32, Kilpatrick took a steep fall from grace.

In this Tuesday July 13, 2010 artist sketch, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, second right, appears in court in Detroit for arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Scheer, right, after being indicted last month on tax and fraud charges. Kilpatrick pleaded poverty Tuesday and was granted a lawyer at public expense to defend him against charges that he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars collected for a charity on himself and his family. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Michael Bullotta, left, and defense attorney James Thomas, second from left, look on in Detroit (AP Photo/Carole Kabrin)

He spent seven years in prison after being convicted of 24 of the 30 counts of public corruption he was charged with in 2013. Among them were extortion, bribery, fraud and racketeering. He also pleaded guilty to perjury and obstruction of justice for lying about an extramarital affair with his former chief of staff.

To this day, Kilpatrick and some members of his family have maintained his innocence of the corruption charges, saying he was railroaded by overzealous prosecutors.

Current Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he has a “personal” connection to Kilpatrick, whom he’s known since the latter was in high school. He has offered his assistance to Kilpatrick.

“When he was teaching at Marcus Garvey and going to law school at night at DCL, he’d study in his father’s office, which was next to mine, and his twins would play on the floor in my office at the county building,” Duggan said during a press conference, according to WWJ News Radio. “He’s one of the most extraordinarly talented people I’ve ever met. I think he has a lot to contribute … I’ll be doing anything I can to help him get a fresh start.”

