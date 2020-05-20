10 Wealthiest Democrat Millionaires In U.S. House And Senate

Written by Leela Sanikop

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Democrats may be considered the party for the middle- and working class, but the politicians in the party tend to be far from working-class themselves.

Candidates from working-class jobs made up just 4 percent of both Republican and Democratic candidates in nationwide surveys of people campaigning for state legislatures in 2012 and 2014, according to Nicholas Carnes in The Guardian. Carnes is an associate professor of public policy at Duke University and author of the book, “The Cash Ceiling: Why Only the Rich Run for Office – and What We Can Do About It.”