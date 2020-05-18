Creative Entrepreneur Supa BlackGirl Innovates To Raise Scholarship Funding For Graduating Seniors Amid COVID-19

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Successful entrepreneurs innovate with the times. It’s one of the reasons celebrated dancer and creative entrepreneur Traci Young Byron – known professionally by the moniker Supa BlackGirl – began hosting virtual “Supa Moves: Fit & Fab” dancercise classes amid the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s aerobics with dance. You don’t have to be the best dancer in the world, but I infuse dancing to make it fun and I use music that people can relate to,” Supa BlackGirl said in an exclusive interview with Moguldom. “I use a lot of Miami Bass music, a lot of 90s music and more just to make sure I can entertain all ages and all crowds on different levels.”

There’s no question the sought-after chorographer has a proven track record when it comes to teaching others how to “shake what their mamas gave them.” From the widespread adoration of her GGirls who attend Miami Northwestern Senior High School to her many students who have received dance scholarships or worked with award-winning artists, Supa BlackGirl is ‘supa-certified.’

Like many of her moves – pun intended – Supa BlackGirl’s motivation for her latest endeavor is selfless at its core. She is using the virtual Supa Moves classes to ensure her 2020 graduating seniors don’t miss out on the scholarships she gives out annually.

With 17 seniors on the roster of her Young Contemporary Dance Theatre (YCDT) company, Supa BlackGirl is determined to make sure the tangible rewards for their hard work don’t become casualties of the pandemic.

“I’ve been giving scholarships to my high school seniors for the last 15 years and I’ve been able to do that through my company when we’re able to function normally,” Supa BlackGirl told Moguldom. “With everything that’s been going on, I’ve had to try to be creative and find ways to practice social distancing, but still gift these kids that’ve been with me since they were six or seven-years-old. My heart can’t let me not give them something. All their lives they grew up in the company, so how can I not bless them in that way?”

She’s also using the classes as a vehicle to help people in quarantine effectively manage their mental and physical health – herself included.

“I just think it’s a great way for people to release. It’s been so much anxiety, some people are dealing with depression and they’re just nervous and they’re stressed out. What better way to release stress?” Supa BlackGirl said. “I’m doing it for therapy for myself also. I’m naturally a busy body. I have to move. I’m used to being around people and my students, so this has been a lot on me too. I’ve felt like ‘Oh my goodness, I’m about to lose my mind.’ It’s a lot.”

Enter Supa Moves. A self-described “Brown Beauty from the Hood,” Supa BlackGirl said the classes are family-friendly, high energy and draw attendees from across the country who range in age from as young as eight to people in their mid-60s.

They are taught via Zoom on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and last 45 minutes per session. They have sold out several times and are a hit with attendees.

“Mannnnnn I can finally catch my breath. It took me an hour to cool off. Let’s just say Mrs. Traci Young thought these old bones was golden girl bones. But I really enjoyed the Supa BlackGirl workout. I’m ready for the next class,” wrote attendee Karhonda Spann-White.

“Traci makes the SupaMoves workout creative, challenging, but most of all fun! Her energy is unmatched and motivates me to push myself,” another attendee messaged.

“So I finished Traci’s class about 30 minutes ago and I’ve just been here on the floor waiting for someone to find me,” Octavia Gallon wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of herself laying on the floor after the class. “Naw but seriously the class was awesome and I’d do it again.”

Monique McKinnon Parker wrote the gifted dance director “empowered” her to get her cardio together on Instagram, where Supa BlackGirl has almost 400,000 followers.

“Thank you Traci Young … it was a great and fun workout with a great playlist,” Parker wrote.

Appreciative of all the positive feedback, Supa BlackGirl is takes time after the workouts to personally interact with fans who desired to meet her.

“I’m just trying to do something that can bring everyone together. It’s a family affair. … It’s just so cool to see people from different states tuning in just to be a part of this and I think it’s awesome,” she said.

In addition to Supa Moves, the creator of the viral Supa Strut is making sure her loyal patrons and dedicated dancers won’t miss YCDT’s signature summer showcase. She’s presenting “Resurgence: A Virtual Dance Experience” on June 19, which also raises funds for her company.

“Covid-19 is forcing us creative people to think outside of the box,” Supa BlackGirl said. “This is something I’ve been doing for years. It’s very dear to me that the kids receive something and I just like to pour into my students in that way. It’s genuinely who I am. I’m from Liberty City and I believe in reciprocity, in giving back to the people that gave to you.”

The next Supa Moves class is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 and admission is $13 per session. Attendees can register for classes or purchase tickets to Resurgence by visiting iamsupablackgirl.com.

The former Miami Heat Dance captain promises her classes have the signature ‘supa-sauce’ she’s come to be known for.

“It’s so important for people to stay active … Moving does make you feel better, it really does. It’s a scientific fact. So since you gotta get up and move, why not do it in a ‘supa’ way,” Supa BlackGirl concluded.

