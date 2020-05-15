Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Friday 05.15.2020

‘We Should Pay Taxes To The Pioneers’: Swizz Beatz Wants To Give $1M Each To Kool Herc, Melle Mel, Other Hip Hop Trailblazers

“I’m very close to this … I want to raise a million dollars for each icon that started Hip Hop. Kool Herc on down,” Beatz said. “The fact we’re not paying taxes on who started Hip Hop shows we don’t fucking really love Hip Hop.”

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Arrested On Bank Fraud Charges For Getting $2M PPP Covid-19 Loan

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Maurice Fayne has been charged with bank fraud, accused by federal prosecutors of using funds from the Paycheck Protection Program to buy jewelry, lease a car, and make child support payments

Tech CEO Resigns After Reports Of Former KKK Membership That Included Drive-by Shootings

Damien Patton, a tech CEO and founder of Utah-based surveillance company Banjo, has resigned after news media reported that he had been a member of a white supremacist group and once participated in a drive-by shooting.

African American Businesswomen ‘Refuse To Lose’ To Covid-19

African American businesswomen in Chicago are finding creative ways to save their businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurateurs in the Windy City said they will not let the crisis steal the fruits of their labor, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Largely Excluded From Medical Equipment Market, African Countries Join Forces To Buy Supplies

The African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention is organizing a digital purchasing system that will let African governments jointly order chemical reagents and nasal swabs. The system will also link African governments with Chinese suppliers of both diagnostics and equipment including masks and gowns.