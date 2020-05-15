Best Stories Today

Avatar
Written by PK Krentsil

Friday 05.15.2020

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is QVT1GmgWAVdB7Pwk5LLKFWAOQvaxPWBtTdIc1Dtr9LN7snep9p7cDyFjR_bHGP0vzvDvo8uToH5D4cxsnHvdbYuf9V9aKTALfgUK0rJN1stDbX9pEEEzj8Dk5m62Dzqbss4A9D_zMhrysXPtl2dxXAjKlBS8KIUtfjU=s0-d-e1-ft

‘We Should Pay Taxes To The Pioneers’: Swizz Beatz Wants To Give $1M Each To Kool Herc, Melle Mel, Other Hip Hop Trailblazers

“I’m very close to this … I want to raise a million dollars for each icon that started Hip Hop. Kool Herc on down,” Beatz said. “The fact we’re not paying taxes on who started Hip Hop shows we don’t fucking really love Hip Hop.”

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is IIf6AUibfsS1YTtu1v36K_aJffEQtMhoTqn0Bn5B-d9Sc0yu9UUd3QOh-hW8ZL62ecDz5yr4_5AtvpjTpuBCgG-T-NND5xbzF9QTh5IOdFEaILItdD304-Im3BQ_3w2AS9wQ5UexJKkXPYJs8WxJp6CQ-P3g5IdAg4k=s0-d-e1-ft

‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Arrested On Bank Fraud Charges For Getting $2M PPP Covid-19 Loan

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Maurice Fayne has been charged with bank fraud, accused by federal prosecutors of using funds from the Paycheck Protection Program to buy jewelry, lease a car, and make child support payments

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is e6UR6ajhlwa7JxY2xGEgZr2Hcc7VTOdzEXL3nr49-J7B3xUbBDtC2nhX6M3Bva1L8sRtQW3xvlzKVloeO3YxJDK5iI7FIpnQNl8cyoBRqp0lGrIlAmFNll9HAZS3zK8H-d_qYehXrEedYC-fzGkD09kIxfhMw1BdVD8=s0-d-e1-ft

Tech CEO Resigns After Reports Of Former KKK Membership That Included Drive-by Shootings

Damien Patton, a tech CEO and founder of Utah-based surveillance company Banjo, has resigned after news media reported that he had been a member of a white supremacist group and once participated in a drive-by shooting.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is AQjoag2zAB4qNkPpiU6uX7Vqg93qIK-F6WAbx0vOmjxP0ouAFoyqKdftrzpF2rkwiVIO7lL-rSOeBEVqVY4hxAaVLjEZ5vumD4jCSmE1ToyjFT0MSh5qanfuoUkoaLAzHe8yznSZ-R5N8UfVVt0LHsPG_WBlv7YgA8Q=s0-d-e1-ft

African American Businesswomen ‘Refuse To Lose’ To Covid-19

African American businesswomen in Chicago are finding creative ways to save their businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurateurs in the Windy City said they will not let the crisis steal the fruits of their labor, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is jKU0BOcVb8OlgMFjEr1AP7hfnuayV6erIOdlbPtOenamWkUyaFdML98Dl1r3xc4kQtjinMG0klBAFRmEWa3Onqdp80u_2ac1bkIA8sZQa-ggJh889Ff8G7Llni4Z2SwAxFOB9D9_6k6gLSN8g84lYjbKWADwyhDBAkQ=s0-d-e1-ft

Largely Excluded From Medical Equipment Market, African Countries Join Forces To Buy Supplies

The African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention is organizing a digital purchasing system that will let African governments jointly order chemical reagents and nasal swabs. The system will also link African governments with Chinese suppliers of both diagnostics and equipment including masks and gowns.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png