Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Thursday 05.14.2020

Billionaire Robert F. Smith: This Is A Pandemic On Top Of A Series Of Epidemics For Black America

Billionaire Robert F. Smith is once again wielding his power for good. The tech investor is working to address the ways Black communities and other communities of color are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ex-Pastor Goes On Jog With TV To Make Point About MAGA Soldiers Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

The murder of young Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery by two white men has triggered many people to act by speaking out, protesting and even jogging.

Sheriff Accuses L.A. Inmates Of Infecting Themselves With Coronavirus To Get Early Release, Blames Them For Spread

Sheriff Alex Villanueva shared video images of inmates taken in April inside the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, Calif. In the surveillance footage, images show inmates one-by-one drinking from the same hot-water bottle.

Black Bookstores Fight To Survive COVID-19 Shock

For decades, Black-owned bookstores have operated and survived on the margins of the publishing industry even during states of emergency like what is being experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.

MAGA Is Using Snapchat To Recruit Millennial Soldiers For Election

Millennials and Gen-Z voters make up 35 percent of the U.S. electorate, and Snapchat reaches 75 percent of them daily, making the app attractive to Donald Trump’s campaign as he bids for re-election.