‘We Should Pay Taxes To The Pioneers’: Swizz Beatz Wants To Give $1M Each To Kool Herc, Melle Mel, Other Hip Hop Trailblazers

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Super producer Swizz Beatz wants to pay homage to Hip Hop pioneers by giving them at least $1 million each. In this photo, Beatz arrives to a Creative Minds Talks during Art Basel, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Super producer Swizz Beatz wants to pay homage to Hip Hop pioneers by giving them at least $1 million each. One of the architects behind the popular Verzus battles on Instagram Live, Beatz brought up the idea during a live conversation with Joe Budden, reported Hip Hop DX.

“I’m very close to this … I want to raise a million dollars for each icon that started Hip Hop. Kool Herc on down,” Beatz said. “The fact we’re not paying taxes on who started Hip Hop shows we don’t fucking really love Hip Hop.”

He continued, adding Hip Hop’s trailblazers sacrificed so much for the now globally celebrated art, which allows those currently in the industry to enjoy the posh lifestyles they have.

“The fact that we don’t pay taxes as artists to those icons that paved the way, took the lower cut for the music that allow us to feed our family and live in a razor house … Fu*k the government,” Beatz said. “We need to be paying taxes to the creatives of Hip Hop that gave us our freedom of speech to move forward. I’m going to go so hard with that … Melle Mel, Grandmaster Flash, Sugar Hill Gang, minimum a million apiece.”

The topic arose while Alicia Keys’ hubby conversed with Joe Budden on IG Live and said he wanted a to do a “verses only” battle between Big Daddy Kane and Rakim. Budden agreed that the old school battle and taxes for pioneers were good ideas.

“You naming some good sh*t; Kane and Rakim is a go,” Budden said. “I’ll take it as far to say that every new deal that gets signed, 1 percent or a half percent should go towards rapper reparations. The same way that they made the 360-deal standard, we can make that standard,” Budden said.

Beatz said it was something he is wholly committed to making happen. “I’ma go so hard on it and I’m gon’ need your help,” Beatz said.

How honorable would it be for @THEREALSWIZZZ and others to give reparations to pioneers. Truth is, since hip hop’s inception, NONE of us ain’t never made a dime! 😭 if anything happens I just hope they don’t forget girls! #ImAPioneer https://t.co/fx5k6ig7Xb — MC Debbie D (@MCDebbieD) May 14, 2020

Hopefully they can understand how hard it is for the rest of us and begin to use their voices to advocate for those of us at the bottom of the bottom — Sheik Way-El (Lord Abba) 🇺🇸 ☪️7️⃣ (@RealMoor) May 14, 2020

LOVE this idea… So important to look after the ones that came before us… https://t.co/owW0jJ4wI6



cc @THEREALSWIZZZ @JoeBudden — RoThaG. (@RosesGabor) May 14, 2020