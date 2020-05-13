Breonna Taylor: Family Wants Answers In Botched Police Raid Shooting Of Louisville Woman

Written by Ann Brown

Breonna Taylor’s family wants answers in the botched police-raid shooting of the 26-year-old Louisville woman who worked as an EMT. (Photo: Twitter)

Breonna Taylor was in her Louisville, Kentucky, home on March 13 when Louisville Metro Police officers entered to execute a search warrant in connection with a narcotics investigation. The 26-year-old emergency medical technician and aspiring nurse was shot and killed in the process.

Now her family is demanding an investigation.

“Not one person has talked to me. Not one person has explained anything to me,” Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, told the Washington Post. “I want justice for her. I want them to say her name. There’s no reason Breonna should be dead at all.”

Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, was in the home at the time, according to the police. They claim he shot a member of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Squad. When police returned fire, it was Taylor who got shot — at least eight times.

The three officers involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave, the Courier-Journal reported. Walker, a licensed gun owner, was arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder of a police officer, according to The 19th.

A defense attorney for Walker said in a court filing that the police didn’t announce themselves while entering, so Walker believed someone was breaking into the apartment, The Insider reported.

“While police may claim to have identified themselves, they did not,” the filing stated. “Walker and Taylor again heard a large bang on the door. Again, when they inquired there was no response that there was police outside. At this point, the door suddenly explodes. Counsel believes that police hit the door with a battering ram.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has already called for a “thorough investigation.” Fischer tweeted, “As always, my priority is that the truth comes out and for justice to follow the path of truth. The Breonna Taylor case is currently under investigation. Therefore, expansive comments are not appropriate until all the facts are fully known.”

A lawsuit has already been filed by the family against LMPD officers and the sergeant involved. It claims the officers weren’t looking for Taylor or her boyfriend.

According to the suit which was filed in late April, the search warrant said police were trying to locate a suspect named Jamarcus Glover. They had already located Glover before entering Taylor’s home, Courier-Journal reported.

Glover had been detained more than 10 miles from Taylor’s house. No drugs were found in Taylor’s house, The Insider reported.

Benjamin Crump is representing Taylor’s family. A well-known civil-rights attorney, Crump has represented the families of other Black shooting victims including Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin.

“We stand with the family of this young woman in demanding answers from the Louisville Police Department,” Crump said. “Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding her death, the Department has not provided any answers regarding the facts and circumstances of how this tragedy occurred, nor have they taken responsibility for her senseless killing.”

Crump is incensed about Taylor’s case.

“They’re killing our sisters just like they’re killing our brothers, but for whatever reason, we have not given our sisters the same attention that we have given to Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Stephon Clark, Terence Crutcher, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Eric Garner, Laquan McDonald,” Crump told the Washington Post. “Breonna’s name should be known by everybody in America who said those other names, because she was in her own home, doing absolutely nothing wrong.”

Breonna Taylor was only 26, and one of the heroes America is lifting up right now. She was an EMT working to save lives during this pandemic. But police shot her eight times in her apartment on March 13. @emarvelous spoke with her mother and her sister. https://t.co/qnHvCK5IHY — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 12, 2020