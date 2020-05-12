Best Stories Today

Nicholas Johnson Named Valedictorian At Princeton University

Nicholas Johnson, a Canadian, has been named valedictorian for Princeton University’s  2020 class, making him the first Black student to be bestowed with the honor in the Ivy League school’s 274-year history.

Little Richard, Rock Pioneer Who Broke Musical Barriers, Dead At 87

There’s no other way to put it. Little Richard was a force of nature. The founding father of rock died on May 9 at the age of 87. Little Richard forever changed music and broke down barriers for Black artists to pursue genres they had been shut out of.

20 Quotes From Late Soul Music Legend Betty Wright

Trailblazing singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, producer and music activist Betty Wright died of cancer at home on Sunday in Miami. She was 66.

The Big Short: 10 Stocks Short Sellers Are Betting Against With COVID-19 Theme And Why

The last few weeks have been great for stock market short sellers, experts say. In fact, it has been the best period for short sellers in more than a decade. 

Google Will Require All Of Its Advertisers To Verify Their Identities

In an effort to fight off fraudulent or misleading online ads, Google said it will require that all advertisers prove who they are and where they operate. The identifying information won’t just be available to Google. It will be made public, the company said in a blog post.

