Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Monday 05.11.2020

Andre Harrell, Founder Of Uptown Records, Dies At 59

The Hip-Hop and R&B communities are mourning renowned music mogul Andre Harrell, who founded Uptown Records and was a driving force in merging the two genres. The record executive died Saturday morning, May 9 at age 59.

Cleveland To Pay $18M To Trio Who Spent Decades In Prison For 1975 Wrongful Murder Convictions

Three African-American men who spent decades in prison in Cleveland for crimes they didn’t commit will be paid a combined $18 million from the city for wrongful murder convictions in 1975.

Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University With A Degree In Criminology

There’s more to Nick Cannon than “Wild ‘N Out.” The host of multiple TV shows, Cannon, 39, has just graduated from Howard University and he proudly tweeted his accomplishment.

Secretive Tech Company Wants To Connect Facial Recognition And COVID-19

Clearview AI, a secretive New York City-based tech surveillance company, wants to use facial recognition technology to track and monitor people as a state response to COVID-19.

Former Agent Of Zion Williamson Alleges Duke, Nike And Adidas Sent Money And Gifts In College

New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson has been asked to admit his parents received money and gifts from Duke, Nike, and Adidas before he attended the university and became one of its star basketball players.