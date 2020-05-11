Nick Cannon Graduates From Howard University With A Degree In Criminology

Written by Ann Brown

47 SHARES Share Tweet Share

TV host and actor Nick Cannon has graduated from HBCU Howard University with a degree in criminology and a minor in Africana studies. Nick Cannon attends “The Masked Singer” FYC event at Westfield Century City on June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

There’s more to Nick Cannon than “Wild ‘N Out.”

The host of multiple TV shows, Cannon, 39, has just graduated from Howard University and he proudly tweeted his accomplishment.

“I graduated from Howard University @howarduniversity1867 today! Received a degree in Criminology/Administration of Justice and a minor in Africana Studies! Had the opportunity to speak at the virtual ceremony, Masters and Ph.D. is next! #HU2020,” he tweeted along with a video of himself wearing his cap and gown.

He also spoke during a Howard University virtual graduation ceremony of his intentions to earn his master’s degree and Ph.D. next.

Back in 2016, the “Drumline” actor announced that he had enrolled at the HBCU. He tweeted at the time, “Nelson Mandela once said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,’ and with that said I have officially enrolled at Howard University.”

He continued, “I am always seeking new challenges and continual growth and decided to obtain my first college degree from an institution that had a proven legacy of producing great minds. I have friends, mentors and colleagues who attended Howard University. I look forward to this new journey in my life and am excited about the possibilities ahead.”

Cannon has a lot of things on his plate. Besides hosting “Wild ‘N Out,” “Lip Sync Battle Shorties,” and “The Masked Singer,” he is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming documentary.

“Strong Enemies: The Untold Case of Dr. Sebi” is about controversial natural healer Dr. Sebi who claimed to have the cure for AIDS, Revolt TV reported. Hip-hop artist and community activist Nipsey Hussle had started the documentary prior to his death. Cannon vowed to see the project to completion.

Cannon also has a nationally syndicated daytime talk show coming up in September. He recently signed on as the morning host at Power 106FM in L.A. as well as agreeing to the third season of “Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon,” Hip Hop Vibe reported. Cannon previously hosted “America’s Got Talent.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

On top of all of this, Cannon opened a vegan soul food restaurant in Los Vegas at the end of April. The VTree Hollywood is located inside the 100-year-old Japanese restaurant Yamashiro, according to Vegan News.

For the restaurant venture, Cannon partnered with acclaimed plant-based chef Chef Velvet. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, VTree Hollywood is only offering curbside orders and take-out for now, Black Enterprise reported. Chef Velvet has a popular vegan restaurant called Veltree in Charlotte, NC.

“My goal is to be the most powerful person in the media,” Cannon said in a statement announcing his new venture. “Being able to have a multi-platform empire is really what I have been focusing on. Create household legacies and brands, from radio to digital to daily television. I just feel like I can really do things (that) no one else has ever done before.”

Go head @NickCannon ! Congrats to THE Howard University 2020 graduates #HowardUniversity pic.twitter.com/b5tqV7lLAA — Sira Jenay 👑 (@Simply_Sira) May 8, 2020