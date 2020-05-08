Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

10 Things To Know About James Lindsay, CEO of Master P’s Rap Snacks

The potato chip industry is a $10-billion industry in the U.S., shared among just 85 brands. James Lindsay had a dream back in 1994 to take his own bite out of this industry with a hip-hop-inspired chip brand.

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Social Media, Email And Bank Accounts Hacked

The social media accounts of the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player were hacked.

Remembering When Michael Jordan Helped Fund The Movie ‘Malcolm X’

There’s been a lot of renewed interest in NBA living legend Michael Jordan since the airing of “The Last Dance” documentary series. Yet many people still forget just how impactful MJ also was – and still is – off the court. Dubbed the greatest of all time (GOAT), MJ also helped Spike Lee fund his powerful “Malcolm X” film about the late Black nationalist leader.

What Stagflation Is And Why It Could Be Coming To America

Economists and some former Federal Reserve officials have warned of impending stagflation in the U.S. economy where prices could rise, the dollar could lose value, and no real growth would occur to create enough jobs.

NYPD Arrested 40 People On Social Distancing Violations, Some Violently. 35 Were Black

Police in New York City decided to enforce social distancing rules and arrested 40 people in Brooklyn recently. Thirty-five of them were Black, according to data released by the Brooklyn district attorney’s office.