African American Unemployment Jumps To Almost 17 Percent

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

34 SHARES Share Tweet Share

With record job losses across the country due to the covid-19 coronavirus, African American unemployment has jumped to almost 17 percent. In this April 8, 2020, file photo, a pedestrian strolls past small businesses that are shuttered closed during the coronavirus epidemic in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York. As of mid-April, about 26 million Americans had filed unemployment claims in the first five weeks since governments began ordering people to stay home and some businesses to close as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. It’s already the worst stretch of job losses in U.S. history. New unemployment data to be released Thursday, April 30, 2020, is expected to push that total even higher. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

With record job losses across the country due to the covid-19 coronavirus, African American unemployment has jumped to almost 17 percent, according to The Washington Post.

“What is clear so far is that Hispanics, African Americans and low-wage workers in restaurants and retail have been hit hardest by the job crisis. Many of these workers were already living paycheck to paycheck and had the least cushion before the pandemic hit,” the Post reported. “The unemployment rate in April jumped to a record 18.9 percent for Hispanics, 16.7 percent for African Americans, 14.5 percent for Asians and 14.2 percent for whites.”

It is a trend that experts said is likely to continue with no sure end in sight.

“Low-wage workers are experiencing their own Great Depression right now,” Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute, told the Post.

“It’s not like turning a light switch and everything goes back to where it was in February,” said Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. “We depopulated everything quickly. Repopulating it will take a lot longer.”

Since many African Americans hold low-wage jobs and are unable to work from home, they are being disproportionately affected, the report stated. It is a crisis that has touched all sectors of society according to the Post’s economic correspondent Heather Long, who tweeted info from a report.

Job losses have hit pretty much part of the economy, even health care



Hospitality: -7.7 million

Health care: -1.4 million

Business: -2.1 million

Retail: -2.1 millin

Manufacturing: -1.3 million

Government: -980,000

Construction: -975,000

Transportation+warehousing: -584,000 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) May 8, 2020

Economists are calling on the Trump Administration to provide aid to Americans until they can begin to rebound from the worst financial crisis since The Great Depression.

“This unemployment rate should be a real kick in the pants — and maybe even the face,” economist Claudia Sahm, a former Federal Reserve staffer and expert on recessions, told the Post. “Congress has to stay the course on aid until more people are back at work.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 70: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin goes solo to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. He talks about the failed leadership of Trump, Andrew Cuomo, CDC Director Robert Redfield, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and New York Mayor de Blasio.

Women, other people of color and those with lower levels of education have also become unemployed at higher rates due to covid-19. Experts warned that it may take years to recover.

“This is a catastrophe. When things go over a cliff, they usually they don’t recover quickly,” economics professor David Blanchflower of Dartmouth College told the Post.

So the Paycheck Protection Program protecting very few paychecks, it seems. — Anne Ward (@AnneCW) May 8, 2020