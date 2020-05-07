Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet Share

Thursday 05.07.2020

Lawyer Jamal Greene, Talib Kweli’s Brother, Joins Facebook’s New Elite Censorship Police Force

Global tech giant Facebook needs someone other than Mark Zuckerberg to keep it in check so the platform has finally named the first 20 members of its independent, external Facebook Oversight Board. The brother of hip-hop veteran Talib Kweli, lawyer Jamal Greene, has joined the board of Facebook’s new elite censorship cops.

COVID-19 Is Creepin’ On MAGA: Trump’s Valet Driver Infected With Deadly Covid-19 Virus

One of President Donald Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns that Trump — who has been unwilling to wear a mask and says he rarely gets sick — has been exposed.

Looking Back: 20 Quotes From Minister Farrakhan On Barack Obama

It’s not a secret is that Farrakhan has had a love-hate relationship with former President Barack Obama. He has praised Obama, as well as been highly critical of the former president.

5 Things To Know About The Activism Of Chicago Bulls Legend Craig Hodges

A two-time champion with the Chicago Bulls, Craig Hodges, now 59, was considered one of the game’s best shooters. By the age of 32, he was out of the league and claimed he’d been blackballed due to his activism and outspokenness on issues outside basketball.

5 Takeaways From ‘Anatomy Of A Fiat Currency Collapse’

An article by Alasdair Macleod that dissects the “Anatomy Of A Fiat Currency Collapse” asserts that infinite money-printing is likely to destroy currencies across the world much quicker than previously thought. The article has been discussed by economists as a foresight of what is likely to happen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.