Best Stories Today

Avatar
Written by PK Krentsil

Thursday 05.07.2020

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is QVT1GmgWAVdB7Pwk5LLKFWAOQvaxPWBtTdIc1Dtr9LN7snep9p7cDyFjR_bHGP0vzvDvo8uToH5D4cxsnHvdbYuf9V9aKTALfgUK0rJN1stDbX9pEEEzj8Dk5m62Dzqbss4A9D_zMhrysXPtl2dxXAjKlBS8KIUtfjU=s0-d-e1-ft

Lawyer Jamal Greene, Talib Kweli’s Brother, Joins Facebook’s New Elite Censorship Police Force

Global tech giant Facebook needs someone other than Mark Zuckerberg to keep it in check so the platform has finally named the first 20 members of its independent, external Facebook Oversight Board. The brother of hip-hop veteran Talib Kweli, lawyer Jamal Greene, has joined the board of Facebook’s new elite censorship cops. 

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is IIf6AUibfsS1YTtu1v36K_aJffEQtMhoTqn0Bn5B-d9Sc0yu9UUd3QOh-hW8ZL62ecDz5yr4_5AtvpjTpuBCgG-T-NND5xbzF9QTh5IOdFEaILItdD304-Im3BQ_3w2AS9wQ5UexJKkXPYJs8WxJp6CQ-P3g5IdAg4k=s0-d-e1-ft

COVID-19 Is Creepin’ On MAGA: Trump’s Valet Driver Infected With Deadly Covid-19 Virus

One of President Donald Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns that Trump — who has been unwilling to wear a mask and says he rarely gets sick — has been exposed.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is e6UR6ajhlwa7JxY2xGEgZr2Hcc7VTOdzEXL3nr49-J7B3xUbBDtC2nhX6M3Bva1L8sRtQW3xvlzKVloeO3YxJDK5iI7FIpnQNl8cyoBRqp0lGrIlAmFNll9HAZS3zK8H-d_qYehXrEedYC-fzGkD09kIxfhMw1BdVD8=s0-d-e1-ft

Looking Back: 20 Quotes From Minister Farrakhan On Barack Obama

It’s not a secret is that Farrakhan has had a love-hate relationship with former President Barack Obama. He has praised Obama, as well as been highly critical of the former president.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is AQjoag2zAB4qNkPpiU6uX7Vqg93qIK-F6WAbx0vOmjxP0ouAFoyqKdftrzpF2rkwiVIO7lL-rSOeBEVqVY4hxAaVLjEZ5vumD4jCSmE1ToyjFT0MSh5qanfuoUkoaLAzHe8yznSZ-R5N8UfVVt0LHsPG_WBlv7YgA8Q=s0-d-e1-ft

5 Things To Know About The Activism Of Chicago Bulls Legend Craig Hodges

A two-time champion with the Chicago Bulls, Craig Hodges, now 59, was considered one of the game’s best shooters. By the age of 32, he was out of the league and claimed he’d been blackballed due to his activism and outspokenness on issues outside basketball.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is jKU0BOcVb8OlgMFjEr1AP7hfnuayV6erIOdlbPtOenamWkUyaFdML98Dl1r3xc4kQtjinMG0klBAFRmEWa3Onqdp80u_2ac1bkIA8sZQa-ggJh889Ff8G7Llni4Z2SwAxFOB9D9_6k6gLSN8g84lYjbKWADwyhDBAkQ=s0-d-e1-ft

5 Takeaways From ‘Anatomy Of A Fiat Currency Collapse’

An article by Alasdair Macleod that dissects the “Anatomy Of A Fiat Currency Collapse” asserts that infinite money-printing is likely to destroy currencies across the world much quicker than previously thought. The article has been discussed by economists as a foresight of what is likely to happen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png